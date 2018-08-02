Weibel: Port Isabel is one of the four centers that the government has designated as the locations to reunite families. So, we were seeing folks who had done, sadly enough, tours of immigration detention centers across the country and were being brought into Port Isabel to then be reunited with their children right before they were released. Each time [they move centers] they have to figure it out: “Okay. There's a new system for when I need medical relief, or when I want to try to request to call my children.” There's different hours that centers run for when they can access the phones, or when they eat their meals. So you are re-adjusting constantly to all of these new environments. And then at the same time, your child is maybe moving as well. You’re trying to connect with your child, to speak with them.

People are being moved and released, and families are being reunited, which is wonderful and happy. One of the brightest moments in the days that I was down there was watching as a white van pulled up to the detention center and we saw little kids unload with their suitcases and head into the detention center, which we knew then they would be reunited with the folks that we had seen inside the detention center that were waiting there desperately for their children.

But then also there were folks in really agonizing scenarios. They had been changed into their plain clothes with the expectation that they would be reunited with a child, for example; some of those folks that we saw on Thursday of last week, that had happened as early as Monday or Tuesday and their kids still weren't there. Parents are there with the expectation that they’ll be released to their children, and they're now kind of stuck in this black hole of sorts with no way out.

Fetters: What does the legal process of reuniting kids with their parents look like? Take me through it step by step.

Weibel: So, here is what I understand to be the legal process as an immigration lawyer that's practiced in this field for years, and then I'll tell you what we were also seeing on the ground. And I don't mean to suggest that it's not legal—it's just that it's a different process than I've seen. I suspect it had everything to do with the court order and trying to meet that.

Before the zero-tolerance policy, we would have seen people who had gotten a positive result of their credible fear interview released to then come back to immigration court and present their case before a judge. Under zero-tolerance, though, my understanding is that the government’s intention is to keep the parents and their children detained until there's a final decision in their case. So what the government was doing was just trying to pull parents and kids together from what was sometimes all over the country—a child might be in New York, a parent might be in southern Texas. It takes a lot of logistics to pull them together. But that's what they were doing, and releasing them.