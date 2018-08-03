On this particular issue, the conservative Mattes had an unusual ally. A week earlier, several hundred miles away, New York’s Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo had ordered an investigation into New York companies accused of pregnancy discrimination—a move that may have similarly been inspired by the Times report, but that some city politics analysts chalked up to the “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez effect.” After the Democratic Socialist Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary for a New York City congressional seat, these analysts say Cuomo seems suddenly motivated to win over far-left voters ahead of the November gubernatorial election. “As we continue to champion women's rights and break down barriers to equality,” Cuomo said in a statement , “this investigation and outreach campaign will help make New York a safer, stronger state for all."

Talk about pregnancy discrimination with legal advocates or political activists, and you’ll hear the phrase “strange bedfellows” come up a lot. Ending pregnancy discrimination is an objective for a somewhat surprising potpourri of ideologically driven groups; women’s legal advocacy groups and feminist groups decry the practice, and so do anti-abortion and faith-based groups . In 2014, a flurry of stories took note of the unusual mix of political organizations supporting Peggy Young when her pregnancy discrimination case against her employer, UPS, went all the way to the Supreme Court.

But the surprising alliances between right- and left-leaning activists that have emerged in the battle against pregnancy discrimination aren’t a new phenomenon. These strange, sometimes uneasy partnerships date back to the 1970s and the passage of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act—and so do the partners’ very different understandings of the relationships between gender, family, and work.

Some scholars retrospectively describe the 1978 passage of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA), an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the first national law aimed at curbing pregnancy discrimination, as “a model of feminist policy influence” and a victory for “a coalition of women’s activists, feminist lawyers, civil rights groups, and labor organizations.” Legal historians like Deborah Dinner, however, a professor at the Emory University School of Law and the author of the upcoming book The Sex Equality Dilemma: Work, Family, and Legal Change in Neoliberal America, ascribe a different narrative to the effort to pass legislation outlawing pregnancy discrimination nationwide, characterizing it as a cause brought to the fore by feminists but helped across the legislative finish line by an infusion of anti-abortion, pro-family rhetoric.