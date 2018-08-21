When your child is a potential psychopath

But I had just moved to a new town where no one knew me. I wasn’t working, either, and therefore didn’t have any colleagues. Back then, it didn’t matter if I put my name on it—I already felt isolated. So I set out to create the community I wished I had.

In the four years since I clicked “Create Group” on Facebook, I have watched PCCD grow from a membership that could be counted on one hand to a community that now needs several other admins to run it. I have read probably tens of thousands of posts at this point. I’ve lent an ear to new members and pointed them toward reading material and local resources. We share research, and vent to each other, just like any other support group. But members also share what they do when Child Protective Services comes to the house. Or how they were able to get a child with CD into inpatient treatment, a very difficult task. A lot of research is being done on CD, but there is little in the way of actual help. So, for the time being, we are sisters and brothers in an impossibly miserable parenting situation. Our children are often violent towards us or their siblings. Most of them lack any meaningful amount of empathy, and regularly try to manipulate us. Pretty much every parenting strategy we try with our children fails. Often, the most we can do is offer each other virtual hugs and an “I’ve been there.” But that’s not nothing. Because the biggest thing we have in common is how alone we were before we found each other.

Though PCCD has been around for nearly four years now and is just about to reach its 800th member, as far as I know, only three of us have ever met in person. Dawn Davies (the author of the parenting memoir Mothers of Sparta ), Sarabeth Grossman, and I all met for the first time in March for the taping of an episode of NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today . While Sarabeth shared her story with a national audience, tears in her eyes, I reached over to take her hand. During the commercial break it occurred to me this was a potentially unprecedented moment: one parent of a child with CD holding another’s hand to share in her pain and offer solace. Just being physically present together with someone else who understood felt like a miracle.

Also miraculous was the feeling of sharing our experiences with others. My life, and the lives of other parents in PCCD, are full of lies. And I don’t mean the pathological lies our children tell. I mean the little white ones we tell when someone asks us how our day was. Marci Pelayo, a fellow member of PCCD told me, “It’s easier to just smile and say, ‘I'm great’ than to actually attempt to explain the pain that consumes me."

Kelly Conley, another of my good friends from PCCD echoed the sentiment: “You can't really go to work on Monday and respond to ‘How was your weekend?’ with ‘Well, my son punched me in the face,’ or ‘He went after his dad with a hammer.’ You feel so totally alone.”