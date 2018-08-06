"Mama's in the hospital because the baby is coming,” I told my 3-year-old when she came to visit. “Just like in your books.”

"Sometimes people go to hospitals because they're very, very sick," she replied, wrinkling her little brow as she sat in the bed with me, eating orange jello from a plastic cup.

But I wasn’t very, very sick. I was pregnant.

All mothers have a pregnancy and birth story. A natural birth gone wrong, an emergency C-section, a shockingly fast delivery. Mine sounds like a tale from a Victorian novel, something from the days of sanitariums, hysteria, and rest cures.

But for hundreds of thousands of women, bed rest is no fiction: It remains one of the most frequently prescribed treatments for pregnant women at risk of preterm birth. It’s estimated that around 20 percent of women will be prescribed bed rest at some point in their pregnancies. Up to 95 percent of obstetricians report that they’ve prescribed the treatment in some form.

Once I started looking, I saw bed rest everywhere. The TV star Tori Spelling dished about her two months of bed rest to E! News in 2013: "I was flat on my back. I wasn't allowed to even get up to walk in the halls. My bathroom privileges would be taken away. I wasn't allowed to shower. Everything was stripped from you.” The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky fretted that her order of modified bed rest was preventing her from preparing for her baby’s arrival. “I’m not doing as well as I would like to be doing,” she told PEOPLE.

The practice continues despite a growing body of medical evidence showing that bed rest offers little to no benefit to pregnant mothers or their fetuses. The treatment has not proved effective in treating preeclampsia, preterm birth , low infant birthweight , high blood pressure or a shortened cervix. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a nonprofit organization of women's health care physicians, now advises that bed rest "does not appear to improve the rate of preterm birth, and should not be routinely recommended.” The risks, however, have been well documented: Women prescribed bed rest may suffer from bone loss, muscle atrophy, and a wide range of postpartum psychological disorders at higher rates compared to pregnant women who do not go on bedrest.