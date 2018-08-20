Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Sometimes when people come to therapy, they want my advice on a question they’ve already answered. The person already knows that she wants to leave her abusive boyfriend, or switch jobs, or not go on vacation with her cruel sibling, but still she asks, “What should I do?”

Why do people ask a question to which they already know the answer? Often it’s because they don’t trust themselves, because, through no fault of their own, their inner voices have been distorted or silenced. Given your history, I imagine this is what has happened to you too.

People who behave like your mother tend to be especially discombobulating to their children, because children rely on their parents for what’s called mirroring—reflecting back the child’s internal experience. If a child says, “I’m sad!,” but the parent tries to distract the child from her sadness with, “Oh, look, ice cream!,” or the child says, “I’m scared!,” and the parent replies, “Don’t be such a baby—there’s nothing to be scared of!,” the child feels disoriented, as if she’s looking in a funhouse mirror. Your mirror was similarly distorted—you did something that seemed innocuous or maybe broke a minor rule, and the TV was thrown or your hair was cut off. You got your period and your mother claimed you hadn’t. I suspect that there were also times when you thought or felt one thing and your mother insisted that you thought or felt another. When the truth of your experience is consistently denied or called into question, your inner reality can become fuzzy.

Kids cope with this damage to their internal emotional barometers in various ways—they rebel, they become overly compliant or, as you did, they withdraw and “become less visible.” Becoming less visible to a volatile mother served as protection from her ire, but an unintended consequence was that you also became less visible to yourself. Your inner voice became muted, while external voices became amplified. So if people tell you to “let go of the past”—a past that’s as recent as two years ago, when your mother walked out of your wedding—you can barely hear the inner voice that says, If I can’t trust my mom to be there for me at my wedding, I can’t trust her to be there for me after my child’s birth. The calibration is out whack, and now’s the time to fix it.

One of the best things you can do to prepare for motherhood is to start trusting your inner voice more. Becoming invisible may have been a useful strategy when you were a powerless child, but the good news is that now you’re an adult with full agency, and becoming invisible won’t only be counterproductive—it will be impossible, because like it or not, you’ll be very visible to your baby. Simply by watching you live your daily life, your child will learn a lot about relationships, and you will have the wonderful (and healing) opportunity to show your son or daughter what an adult who trusts herself and isn’t besieged by self-doubt looks like—starting with trusting the answer you already have deep inside about bringing your mom in as your midwife.