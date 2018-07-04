But, after so much time, they struggle to use the right words. The name they gave me—a lovely girl’s name that I keenly remember feeling intense discomfort with as far back as elementary school—often slips out in place of my new legal name. Remembering to say “he” instead of “she” is even harder—the wrong pronouns have been worn so deeply into their brains that I’m learning to accept that they may never call me “he.” When we visit, I brace for the awkwardness of their referring to me as “she” in front of strangers—waiters or cabbies who then look visibly confused, because I read as male. As it often is with families, we do our best, but I can't help thinking how much richer my relationship with them might have been if they’d had the benefit of raising me in a time when gender nonconformity, gender exploration, and trans identity were better understood. As much love as they feel, as hard as they try, they may never know me—really know me—more as their successful son than the hapless, unhappy daughter they thought they had.

If only my parents could have known and embraced me for who I am 20-something years ago. Small things could have made such a big difference: If they’d given me the option of choosing menswear for holidays, or given me gifts of ties and button-up men’s shirts, they could have sent a signal that it was okay to be myself, whomever I turned out to be. I believe my parents would have embraced having a trans child if they’d had some way of knowing that was what they had. But, because it was 1998 instead of 2018, their best efforts wound up obscuring my truest self, creating vast gulfs of misunderstanding and hurt between them and me.

This is why The Atlantic’s cover story this month caused me such concern, because today there’s so much more information out there about what gender nonconforming kids need, for parents who are willing to learn. But I fear they won’t find that information in this story; they’re more likely, it seems to me, to leave the piece questioning whether their child is really trans, especially if, like me, their child didn’t experience gender dysphoria until adolescence, or if, like me, their gender nonconformity co-exists with depression, anxiety, or other mental-illness symptoms. Kids today don’t need to go through what I went through. To start out, they must accept the possibility that their child might be trans, and that they can’t wish them out of being trans if they are, and nothing will turn them trans if they are not. Then, they can support experiments with new clothing, names, or pronouns, joining in the journey of self-exploration alongside their child, rather than trying to stop it or waiting for it to pass. Parents can let their child know they will be just as loved if they’re a boy, a girl, or neither of those two. Instead of obsessing about the risks of a wrong medical choice, they can help their child understand the risks and benefits to every option, slowing them down if necessary, but all the while guiding them toward well-informed decisions.