As the Mister Rogers Neighborhood documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? continues to delight moviegoers in cinemas, Santomero talked to The Atlantic about carrying on the Mister Rogers legacy in her own way, all the while tailoring Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood to a generation of viewers who consume television differently from their parents. And she also revealed some big upcoming Daniel Tiger news: In the upcoming season, Mom Tiger is heading back to work.

An edited and condensed transcript of our conversation is below.

Ashley Fetters: It's clear there were lots of elements that you wanted to keep from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood when you mapped out Daniel Tiger. What did you want to do differently when you decided to make a spinoff for a modern audience?

Angela Santomero: I was that preschooler who couldn't sit any closer to the TV when Mister Rogers was on. I was that crazy fan. So [with Daniel Tiger] I wanted to play with the characters in the Land of Make-Believe—because the live-action piece of it… well, you couldn't find another Fred. So that already was something I knew that I didn't want to do. And I wanted to have the characters grow up and all have kids of their own.

Fetters: The new documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? points out that especially in his later years, Fred Rogers was working to provide some counter-programming to what he thought was either harmful or just unhelpful children's TV. Is that a goal of yours as well?

Santomero: I think Fred and I both went into TV for the same reason: not loving what was on TV for kids at the time. Now, of course, with the onslaught of so many different kinds of screens, there's so many ways that media is used. And I'm a little bit of a snob about it in terms of things that I don't like. But we don't necessarily think of it as counter-programming. What we think of is preserving our Daniel audience. Now that it's a hit, we know we have a responsibility—and an opportunity—to do some stories you might not be able to do on other shows, because of the level of bonding that Daniel has with our audience and the fact that parents really trust us.

Fetters: How do you select those topics that you want to tackle?

Santomero: We select them with the Fred Rogers Productions team. We look at what kids really need.

And now because Daniel has been out on air, we can even ask on Facebook. Our fans are like, "This is what I want, I want this episode!" Then the team will talk about the “Fred-ish” way to do them.

Fetters: Which topics that the show has tackled came from a Facebook or social media audience?

Santomero: There's a lot—like the doctor's office visits, the dentist visits, the haircut. A lot of the “firsts,” which you wouldn't necessarily think are socio-emotional, but we find a socio-emotional way of attacking and creating them, to get at the core, emotional resonance of preschoolers with regard to those kinds of stories. I think we did another potty episode because of what parents wanted, too.