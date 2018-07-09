One family I spoke to found that out firsthand. Their story centers around two brothers, and the family asked not to be named, because of the sensitivity of their situation. The donor brother and the recipient brother, now both in their 40s, were never the closest of siblings. Growing up in England, they often ended up in scuffles over toys and territory, and in adulthood, they’d still been known to get quietly testy—over who had the more successful career, who had the more elegant wedding, who was beating whom in the family game of croquet.

So when, a decade ago, the younger brother visited the elder at his home in the United States and asked him to donate his sperm so he and his wife could start a family, the older brother hesitated at first. After a few years of trying, the younger brother and his wife had discovered that they were unable to have children of their own; the older brother remembers his younger brother weeping at the table as he explained to his brother and sister-in-law that his body produced no sperm at all.

“This sort of scared me. It's a big thing,” the elder brother recalls. But after discussing it with his wife, they went ahead with it. Maybe, they reasoned, the older brother helping his only sibling start a family would bring them closer.

One of their insemination attempts resulted in a viable pregnancy. “We were all very optimistic that things would work out great,” the older brother, the donor, says now. (The younger brother could not be reached for an interview.)

“I think when things started to fall apart was when their first child was born,” the donor’s wife remembers. She and her husband made their first visit to their new niece just after she was born. The aunt remembers feeling unwelcome, getting an uneasy sense that the new parents didn’t want them to see their baby. She says that at one point, in a quieter moment, the younger brother had remarked, with sadness, that he wished he and his wife could have just had kids “like normal people.” On another occasion during the visit, the older brother recalls, the younger brother lashed out at him and his wife, and abruptly stormed out of a gathering. The couple returned home to the U.S., tensions unresolved, and in the following months, the younger brother reached out less and less. Any communication at all became “very formal.” “I felt this had wrecked my family,” the older brother says.

A matter of months later, the donor’s wife learned from a reproductive specialist that this was a common reaction among recipient dads; the specialist suspected that the donor’s brother felt threatened, as though the visit represented the donor swooping in to claim the baby as his own.

“I was just like, ‘Gosh, why hasn't someone told us?’ Why was nobody saying, ‘This is a big deal, and it's going to test the limits of your relationship’?” the donor’s wife wonders. “No doctor working at the cryogenic bank, nobody—nobody said, ‘Hey. Sit down. Think about the relationship and what's gonna happen.’”