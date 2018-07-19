Tell Me What You Want is peppered with compelling tidbits about the state of the American sexual fantasy; for example, in one chapter he identifies 15 different demographic factors that correlate with fantasizing about one thing or another. According to Lehmiller’s findings, being older (and thus more sexually experienced) might mean you fantasize more about group sex or non-monogamy more than a younger person would, and being religious might mean you’re more likely to fantasize about sex as an expression of love, and especially heterosexual love—but you might also be prone to fantasizing about particular sex acts frowned upon by many major religions (that is, anything other than monogamous, procreative sex).

But many Americans’ sexual fantasies remain remarkably tame, especially with regard to whom Americans fantasize about. Nine out of 10 Americans reported they had fantasized about their current partner; just over half said they did so often. “No one else comes close,” Lehmiller writes; only 7 percent reported they fantasized about any famous people—like celebrities, porn stars, or politicians—often. And favorite fantasies about simply trying a new sex act or engaging in a favorite one, statistically speaking, outnumbered favorite fantasies that fall under the category “taboo and forbidden sex” (like fetishism and voyeurism).

One particularly intriguing suggestion Tell Me What You Want makes is that increased exposure to pornography, given how widely available it is online, may change the content of people’s fantasies in concrete ways.

Reliable statistics on Americans’ pornography consumption are hard to come by, as numbers attained through self-reported data are often looked at skeptically due to the possibility that respondents might lie about or downplay their viewing habits. But it is widely believed that the mainstreaming of the internet has contributed to an increase in porn-watching; one study, published in 2015 by The Journal of Sex Research , found a “big jump” in pornography consumption when comparing adults born in the 1980s to adults born in the 1970s, and it chalked that difference up to the fact that “Children born in the 1980s onward are the first to grow up in a world where they have access to the Internet beginning in their teenage years.” A representative for Pornhub—which The Pornography Industry author Shira Tarrant describes as having “somewhat of a monopoly on porn sites”—told me that Americans accounted for some 9.5 billion of the 28.5 billion total visits to its website last year.

The availability—and amount—of instantly accessible pornography online seems to have some effect on how Americans fantasize. Sixteen percent of Lehmiller’s study respondents said their favorite fantasy of all time was directly cribbed from something they saw in pornography. Lehmiller also asked respondents in his survey to answer specific questions about the body proportions of the people in their fantasies and found that the consumption of pornography, which often features actors with somewhat extreme bodily proportions and grooming standards, tended to coincide with fantasies about those same kinds of bodies:

Among heterosexual women, those who watched more porn tended to fantasize about male partners with less pubic hair and larger penises. Likewise, among heterosexual men as well as lesbian and bisexual women, those who watched more porn fantasized about female partners with larger breasts.

That said, of course, it’s worth considering that people’s pornography habits might just be reflecting their desires, not inspiring them; of Lehmiller’s respondents, a vast majority said they had looked for videos that depicted their favorite fantasy, and it’s certainly possible that people who watch pornography do so because they already fantas ize about the body types particular to the genre, and not the other way around. “I suspect that the availability of online porn isn’t necessarily changing our deeper underlying sexual desires, but rather is more often just giving us new ways of fulfilling existing desires that we might not necessarily have thought of before,” Lehmiller wrote to me in an email.

In general, Lehmiller finds many of the the results of his study “reassuring.” “We're not trying to replace our partners,” Lehmiller says. “We're just trying to amp our sex life up a little bit.”