“I think people are using motherhood in a very similar way to the way Patty Murray used it back in 1992, as a way to connect to voters,” says Carroll. They use it “to seem authentic and to really say, ‘Well these politicians in Washington are totally out of touch. They just don’t understand your lives, and I do. I’m here struggling with the same issues and confronting the same issues as you.’”

“What I think is different this time,” she continues, “is the number of women who are trying to do that and the ways in which they’re doing it—because Patty Murray was not breastfeeding in a video. These women are being more daring in their use of motherhood.”

Beyond showing themselves breastfeeding, moms running for office have incorporated their motherhood into various facets of their campaigns. Some candidates have brought their babies and young children to campaign events and featured them in promotional materials; many have drawn on stories about their children to demonstrate their groundedness or make emotional calls to action.

Addressing the Democratic Party state convention in Wisconsin in June, Kelda Roys mentioned her young daughter while speaking about gun violence. “About a year ago, I picked up my daughter from her day care and she started telling me about a new game that she and her classmates had learned,” she said. “All the kids had to be very quiet; they turned out the lights; they all went to hide in the corner under the playhouse, because they wanted to be sure nobody would be able to know where they were. And I realized: She was describing to me an active-shooter drill, at 3 years old.”

“As a mother and your next governor,” she went on to conclude, “it is time to stand up to the gun-manufacturers’ lobby and pass responsible gun-safety laws.”

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, an Illinois congressional hopeful, has similarly drawn on her experience as a mother to stake out progressive policy stances. She decided to run against a Republican incumbent, Rodney Davis, after the House voted to repeal Obamacare last spring, threatening health-care protections like those that helped save her son Jack’s life. “Donald Trump’s health-care plan would have bankrupted us,” she said in a campaign ad released earlier this year, “because it allows insurance companies to cut off families with sick kids. That’s not right.” In another ad last fall, her son suggested in a voice-over that voters should back his mom because of the values she taught him when he was growing up and the ways in which she embodies them.

Underneath these disparate appeals runs the same message: Mothers running for office will take moral action in a way that other politicians haven’t. Perhaps something about the current political environment is making that case newly impactful, but this empowered narrative of motherhood that candidates are sharing seems also to be the product of a style popularized over the last decade by communities of “mommy bloggers” who have publicly bared the best and the worst of their child-rearing experiences online. On social media, moms have managed to build careers as influencers with honest stories and personal images of their family lives; on the campaign trail, they’re using them to earn donations, connect to voters, and, they hope, win support come November.