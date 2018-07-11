You asked if it’s possible to have a relationship with a brother who doesn’t believe your mom’s claim, but what you’re essentially asking is, Is it possible to have a relationship with someone who doesn’t share my perspective? And the answer is yes—if you can let him have his.

Of course, one of the worst feelings in the world is not being believed, and while you’re upset that your brother doesn’t believe your mom, I think that what hurts even more is that he doesn’t believe you—meaning, your conviction in her veracity. You may feel so injured by that breach that it’s hard to see your brother’s view as anything but a comment on his character—it sickens you, he’s a misogynist, he might mistreat your daughter. But my guess is that you’re conflating your feelings for your father with your reaction to your brother. (Meaning, your father sickens you, seems like a misogynist, and isn’t to be trusted around your daughter—and by not recognizing that, your brother is implicitly endorsing those things.) I don’t know what your conversations with your brother about this have been like, but I wonder how much effort you’ve made to understand why he holds his point of view—even if you don’t agree with it.

Similarly, you fault him for not telling your mom that he doesn’t believe her, without considering that he could be holding back because he doesn’t want to hurt her or damage their relationship. And besides, what would be the point of his telling her? “Mom, I don’t believe you.” Then what? Cause her anguish? Create conflict? Lose his mother? How would that disclosure be helpful to either of them?

Siblings sometimes have vastly different ideas, opinions, and feelings about their parents. In other words, you probably have a different relationship with your mom than your brother does. It could be that in your brother’s experience of her growing up, she tended to exaggerate or play the victim, whether that perception is true or not. You, however, might have been more aligned with her and naturally sided with her when you felt she’d been wronged. You don’t say anything about your relationship with your father, but it could be that while you and your brother both saw your father treat your mother in a certain way, your brother’s overall impression of him was more positive, and that, too, will inform his perspective. Whatever the history was, it will affect how you both hear your mother’s claim.

All this is to say, maybe there’s room for each of you to have an experience of your parents that’s your own, and still have a relationship with each other. You might have lived in the same house and been raised by the same people, but that doesn’t mean that either of your perspectives on, or feelings about, your parents cancel out the other’s. Both are valid—he’s entitled to believe what he wants, as are you. Both of you can love your parents in your own ways.