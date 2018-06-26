A major reason why some physicians fail to help kids with gender dysphoria is simply because they lack the training or knowledge to do better. A study conducted in 2017 by researchers from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health found that less than 70 percent of pediatric primary-care doctors in the Philadelphia metro area with experience caring for LGBTQ youth said they knew where to refer patients with gender-identity issues; less than a quarter of pediatric primary-care doctors who had no experience caring for LGBTQ youth knew of clinics or specialists where they could refer gender-questioning or gender-dysphoric patients. And 86 percent of the pediatricians surveyed said that in general, when it came to gender nonconformity, they needed more training.

“I think pediatricians and medical providers in general feel wary and scared, just not confident,” Lopez says. “I think most want the best for their patients, but their lack of training makes them feel unprepared or not ready to talk with families.”

Lopez adds that the American Academy of Pediatrics, often considered the leading authority on best practices for pediatric physicians in the United States, is working to educate primary-care pediatricians to be affirming—that is, “to educate parents and families to accept and support their child, or allowing their child to explore their gender identity, because there is research to indicate that that’s a good predictor for mental health outcome.” Garofalo gave his presentation on care for gender-nonconforming and transgender youth at an AAP conference in the fall of 2017.

According to Lynn Hunt, the chair of the AAP’s Section on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Health and Wellness, an official AAP policy statement has been in the works for some time. Additionally, the AAP has in recent years released statements in support of transgender children, adolescents, and young adults and has partnered with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign to publish educational documents on promoting health and wellness for transgender kids.