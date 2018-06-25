As a trans person, when I read Claire’s story, I see a kid who might in fact be trans, or gender nonconforming, or not, and parents who are overwhelmed and skeptical due, at least in part, to past reporting like Singal’s—reporting that presents the kind of gender exploration Claire was engaging in as an inherent problem, or evidence that she’s fallen prey to some sort of trans “fad.”

As a rule, I believe children when they say they are experiencing gender dysphoria. I also think it’s developmentally normal for children to sometimes know what they aren’t before they know what they are. Like a lot of trans people I know, I would never recommend that a child undertake any sort of medical intervention without a lot of counseling and exploration first. Claire seems to me like a kid who, like all adolescents, is figuring out who she is, though she’s having to do it in the long shadow of her parents’ anxieties about gender.

Claire is also, now, the lead anecdote of a Parenting Story, and her presence in the article was clearly designed to answer that crucial question: Why now? But her story doesn’t answer that question, unless you believe Singal’s interpretation of the parents’ “plight”: that the mere existence of trans people creating community on the internet, and of the gender clinics that specialize in serving them, is potentially problematic for young people of all genders.

The Claire anecdote, and others throughout the piece, create a mosaic that seems intended to frighten parents into thinking that kids who aren’t trans are being influenced by YouTube videos and then encouraged to undertake physical interventions by over-eager doctors. Despite stoking panic throughout, though, Singal doesn’t present a compelling case that kids are medically transitioning before they’re psychologically capable of it. As Singal allows, the guidelines for medical intervention with minors are affirming but stringent—and they seem to be effective. In the only long-term study tracking trans kids, very few have had any regrets about medical interventions, and Singal turned up little in his reporting to challenge that study. Anecdotes about a tiny fraction of trans adults who “detransition” because they’re unhappy with the process, and evidence from a lone UK clinic that there’s been an uptick in referrals, do not prove that waves of kids are making decisions they can’t undo.

Neither does the conversation he describes among the clinicians he spoke to, all of whom seemed to be debating the most effective and compassionate way to support kids exploring gender identity holistically and affirmatively. Ideas that doctors are either hucksters pushing cures or sages who know what’s best for children are also features common to the Parenting Story. Trans people know that doctors (who are almost always not trans) have only recently started listening to us when it comes to defining who “we” are. Historically, they have been the gatekeepers of therapy and technology that make our lives better, and for too long they used extremely traditional notions of gender to decide who among us was deserving of intervention. I was heartened to see the questions being debated by the gatekeepers interviewed in Singal’s story. It struck me as evidence that trans kids are in better hands than ever before, not worse. So again, Why now?