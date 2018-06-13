How can I navigate this? I can’t change her (although I think she could use some serious therapy), but I also can’t keep taking this abuse.

Angela

Chicago

Dear Angela,

A good place to start would be to consider that as hard as it is for you to have a sister like her—and I can certainly understand your frustration—it has to be hard for her to have a sister like you.

That’s not to diminish how unpleasant your sister’s “jabs” and “wrath” can be. It can be hurtful and confusing to be on the receiving end of these comments—especially when you feel you’ve done nothing to deserve them. It can also make it harder to see what’s really going on.

There’s a psychological concept known as the “anger iceberg” that might help you to understand her behavior from another perspective. Think of anger as the tip of the iceberg, the part that’s visible above the water. Anger is easy for others to see, but it tends to be what’s called a secondary emotion. Most of the iceberg is hidden below the surface of the water, and when we’re angry, that anger covers our more vulnerable emotions—primary emotions such as fear, helplessness, envy, loneliness, or insecurity. Often in relationships when one person gets angry, it’s hard to see that the “mean” or “vicious” behavior is sitting atop a whole lot of pain underneath.

I’ll bet that below the surface of your sister’s anger lays decades of pain: It wasn’t easy being your little sister. I never felt good enough around you. I felt at best invisible, at worst, unworthy. I hated that you always took up so much air in the room, leaving so little for me.

Notice that when you lived in different cities, you two grew closer likely because it allowed her some air of her own. Without you in her orbit, she was free to be herself, to stake out an identity separate from yours. And then—boom!—not only do you move back home, but you live closer to other family members than she does, once again one-upping her and relegating her to the outskirts.

Of course, you’re not to blame for being more accomplished or more whatever she (or you) may believe you to be. But if you really care about having a better relationship with your sister—and you say you don’t want to cut her off, even if you could—you are responsible for trying to understand what’s going on between you two instead of portraying yourself as the rational, sane one and her as the irrational, crazy one. Too often the golden child gets away with righteousness while the one who’s been pushed aside and feels justifiable resentment about it just seems petty and mean.

You’re right that we can’t change another person, but we can influence the way another person behaves toward us by changing our ineffective ways of interacting with them. Now might be a good time step back and say to yourself, “Wow, my sister has a lot of anger toward me. Why is that?” In other words, looking at the submerged part of the iceberg, you ask, “Why is she so hurt?” Then your job is to do your best to be rigorously honest with yourself—without judgments or justifications—to get to the answer.