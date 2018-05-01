She got into her top-choice graduate programs, and now wants me to move to a place where there aren’t many opportunities for me.

Dear Therapist, I have been dating my current girlfriend for about a year and a half. We are really happy together, and never fought until it was time to decide where to go to graduate school a couple weeks ago. There aren’t schools that we were both accepted to (despite our best planning) and are interested in attending. I was only accepted to three programs. She was accepted to all her programs, and naturally wants to go to the best programs she got into (I am in favor of this) over ones near my options. The programs can mean a long time apart (one to two years for hers, four to five years for mine). As my program will take longer, I think that if we want to transition to a long-distance relationship while she finishes her degree, we would probably want to move in together as I finish mine. She has said that she doesn’t want to do that. Instead, she is pushing to remain in the same city the whole time, with me putting off my program until she finishes, and then going “wherever I want” afterwards. Her reasoning for going to these better programs is they offer better degrees for salary and job security.

I can’t help but see the mismatch here. She is pushing me to defer on my career goals when I don’t know if I’ll get into the same programs if I reapply in two years. How do you know whether you are asking too much of your partner, or they are asking too much of you, to be together? What do you think of my situation? Anonymous

Austin, Texas Dear Anonymous, There are many ways that you two can make this decision—and no single option is the “right” or “most fair” one because what works for one couple doesn’t necessarily work for another. You’ve only been dating for a year and a half and if you end up spending your lives together, you’ll have many dilemmas to navigate. Right now—when the stakes are high but not as high as they’d be if you had children or mortgages to consider—is the perfect time to get some practice. It seems like your current dilemma isn’t just about how to negotiate your professional options, but also about how committed you are to each other. This question of commitment could be the part that you two need to talk more about, because underlying the logistics is the possibility that this relatively new relationship might not work out. It doesn’t sound like you’re engaged to be married, and I don’t know what kind of commitment you two have for the longer-term, or how fully you’ve discussed this. You say you’ve never fought before—but have you two had disagreements? A year and a half is a long time to be in a serious relationship and never to have disagreed on anything. Now would be a good time to bring into the open your feelings about things like: Does one or both of you want marriage? Kids? Where do you want “home” to be once you finish your graduate programs? Near her family? Yours? Can each of you get job offers that you’re both happy with in the same city? If not, what’s the plan then?