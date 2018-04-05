As a reporter covering the environment, I'm all too aware of what the next 50 years could hold. As a 9-year-old, she's not—and for now, she wants to stay that way.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of This article is part of Parenting in an Uncertain Age , a series about the experience of raising children in a time of great change.

Late last year, a local middle-school teacher asked me to talk to her class about my work as a science journalist. When the appointed afternoon arrived, family scheduling conflicts required my young daughter to tag along. “So I’m going to be talking to these kids about climate change,” I told her in the car. “You can stay in the classroom and listen, or we can find another place for you to hang out while I talk.” She looked up from her book, one in a labyrinthine series about warring cat clans. “Another place to hang out,” she said, and returned to her reading. My daughter is 9—9 and a half, she would tell you—and she’s curious about many things. She’s curious about dragons and hyenas, prime numbers and royal marriages. She’s curious about robots and religion and race and gender. She wants to know why kids can’t vote; she wants to know if there’s any news about the Mueller investigation. She doesn’t want to know about climate change. Not from me, at least. Not yet. Related Story The Heavy Burden of Teaching My Son About American Racism Climate change has been part of my professional life for well over a decade, and part of my personal life for even longer. While I don’t have any illusions that climate change can be averted by individual actions alone, I spent 15 years living off the electrical grid, and for both financial and environmental reasons my family still lives relatively simply. My husband and I deliberated for years about whether to have a child at all, partly because parenting in an affluent society is, shall we say, a carbon-intensive activity, and partly because we knew that future generations will probably have to contend with the consequences of a severely disrupted climate. While my personal ambivalence about parenting is long gone, I understand it in others, and I still worry about what lies ahead for my daughter. My own responses to climate change have, inevitably, affected my daughter. When we lived off the grid, she got so used to explaining to her friends how our composting toilet worked that when she was five, and we moved into a house with a flush toilet, I overheard her showing friends how to push the handle. (They sweetly assured her that they had it sorted.) She knows that her father and I spend money pretty carefully, just like we try to use water and food and paper and power carefully, and while she makes fun of our habits, many of them have become hers, too.

But I don’t need to bring up climate change in order to explain why it’s a good idea to save a little water—and in general, I don’t. As a parent, I approach the subject of climate change much like I approach the subject of sex: While I answer all questions, without hesitation and in full, I make sure not to answer more questions than I’m asked. My daughter hears the phrases “global warming” and “climate change” from others, and she’s asked me what they mean. A kind of pollution, I tell her, that a lot of people are working on fixing. A problem that I’m trying to help other people work out. That satisfies her curiosity, for now. She’s heard her classmates talking about bigger wildfires and rising seas; she’s heard adults joke darkly about “the end of the world,” and it scares her. When she tells me about her fears, I don’t deny that many of the effects of climate change are scary, but I remind her that people say silly things when they’re scared, even adults. I tell her that the world isn’t going anywhere. My daughter is growing up in a relatively safe place, in a relatively stable climate, and bit by bit she’s learning about the dangers of the world. She’s learned that friends can be mean to each other, that classmates can be struck with life-threatening diseases, that kids her age are having to flee from war and famine. She’s learned, because she’s heard and asked and we’ve told her, that some kids in our country have been shot to death in their own schools. Someday soon, I expect she’ll ask me—or someone else—to tell her more about climate change and what it’s likely to mean for her. But she can choose when and how much to ask.