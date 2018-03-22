On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., and around the country in protest of gun violence and mass shootings.

Mass shootings are deep in the country’s connective tissue. They leave limps, aches, sleepless nights; they inflict post-traumatic stress disorder; they are the cause of too many funerals. They fling some people across political divides, and further entrench others in positions they held before.

Many survivors and relatives of victims become advocates for gun-control measures, others for open-carry laws; some work to eradicate firearms from their communities, while others buy more to feel safe at home. Some quickly morph into activists or politicians, processing their grief or trauma through action; others continue to live their lives in private. Those whose families are splintered by mass shootings in America sometimes weave new connections with their peers—a substitute family of sorts, built from steadily compounding national tragedies.