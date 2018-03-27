Editor’s Note: Every Wednesday, Lori Gottlieb Every Wednesday, Lori Gottlieb answers questions from readers about their problems, big and small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.

Dear Therapist, A few months ago, on a college tour, our 18-year-old son announced that he had found his purpose and future career: He wants to do stand-up comedy. The fact is, he’s got some talent in this area. He’s comfortable onstage, he’s a great physical comedian, he can do accents, he’s charming and funny. At the same time, at 18, he’s undisciplined, he’s a procrastinator, and he gets debilitating migraine headaches when he is sleep-deprived, dehydrated, malnourished, or stressed. The late nights, lack of a consistent schedule, and intense stress of that lifestyle seem like a terrible idea for a kid who probably needs lots of structure and a good night’s sleep to function in the world. Then I start thinking about how he will pay the bills, buy a house, have a family—all the real-life considerations that an 18-year-old does not think about. But I know how hard (and possibly unrealistic) this path can be. Thankfully, he’s not saying, “Mom, I’m skipping college and heading to New York City, and I want you to support me financially while I pursue this dream.” He wants to go to a small college, take theater and writing classes, and take advantage of opportunities to be funny onstage during the “safe” years of college.

We don’t want to be those parents who crush his dream, but we don’t want him living in our basement at 35, getting paid $200 a week to perform at a local club, and finding himself crippled career-wise because he spent years not learning how to make it in the real world. How do we balance our desire to be supportive of his dream with our fear of harming our child by not pushing him to orient his college experiences toward a “real” job? Diana Atlanta, Georgia Dear Diana, I want you to try this exercise: Stand in front of a mirror. Ask yourself whose face is staring back at you. I’m fairly certain that the answer to this question won’t be “my son’s.” In other words, though this may seem obvious, you and your son aren’t reflections of each other but two distinct people—and acknowledging this will reduce your anxiety, not just about his future, but about yours. Now, let’s try another exercise: Take a deep breath. Repeat. Say to yourself: “There’s a definite possibility that I have some flawed assumptions about my son and his aspirations.” Repeat steps 1 and 2. Your son sounds lovely. He’s passionate about comedy and thoughtful about how much risk he can tolerate. To that end, he’s decided to pursue his dream while in college—and is self-reflective enough to consider the kind of place—small, where he can do theater and writing—that might suit him best. All of this shows his maturity. Like many parents (myself included, if you catch me on that kind of day), you assume that you have insight to offer based on your age, but what you’re actually offering is an opinion based on your temperament. What you might call unrealistic, he might call exciting. At 18, your son can attempt pretty much anything with little to no downside. He can try writing and performing, decide he’s premed and change to medieval history—you name it. Few career goals are “unrealistic” to entertain as a high-school senior, barring, say, becoming an NBA player or a world-class pianist.

In fact, his decision to pursue comedy isn’t just a low-risk proposition—it’s exactly the kind of experience he needs to live a fulfilling life. A common complaint I hear in the therapy room is some version of “I wish I’d tried working in the art world/becoming a chef/writing for television/starting a company when I was younger but I was too scared/talked out of it.” I don’t hear a lot of “I regret that I tried” but I do hear “I regret that I didn’t.” Some might express disappointment that their attempts didn’t pan out, but it’s a different flavor of disappointment from that of not knowing what might have happened had they given their dream a shot. The never knowing—the wondering—is harder to shake. So back to that mirror. The face looking back at you sees how few people succeed at something hard. The face looking back at him sees how many people succeed despite it being hard. You’re guided by restraint; he’s guided by possibility—and that’s okay, because both are equally valid positions. Your job here, then, is to take care of yourself with that difference in mind. For instance, if you don’t want your grown son living in your house, tell him that this won’t be an option, so that he can make plans to support himself. If you’re worried about his ability to function working late nights and with a lack of structure, remind yourself that he’ll find out soon enough how well that works for him because the best-learned lessons are the ones we gain through direct experience. As for your concern that he’ll have spent “years not making it in the real world,” you might consider that trying to be a stand-up comedian will offer him a crash course in resilience, delayed gratification, perseverance, and hard work—the very skills that people need to “make it” in the so-called real world.