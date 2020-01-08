Alix prides herself on her progressive status, but it’s only after the night of the grocery-store incident that she vows to “wake the fuck up” and “get to know Emira Tucker.” Even then, her resolution is largely self-serving: She’s worried that Emira might quit. Before long, Alix’s newfound interest spirals into an all-consuming obsession, which Reid deftly deploys to satirize the white pursuit of wokeness. Alix develops feelings for her sitter that aren’t “completely unlike a crush,” and begins trapping Emira as she tries to leave, “referencing conversations that they’d never had. ‘Emira, remind me what you majored in?’ … ‘Did you say that you had any allergies?’” She takes to peering at the notifications on the home screen of Emira’s phone to glean more about her social life and musical tastes, covertly Googling things like “Is Childish Gambino a person or a band?” and “How do you pronounce the name SZA?”

Reid—who spent six years caring for the children of wealthy Manhattanites—is equally comfortable inhabiting Alix’s mind and Emira’s, agilely narrating her novel in a close third-person from the two women’s alternating perspectives. That Alix is not so nimble at cross-racial empathizing is painfully clear. Her fascination with Emira becomes an exercise in narcissistic projection: She fantasizes about Emira discovering personal details that affirm the most progressive (and, she believes, truest) version of herself—“like the fact that one of Alix’s closest friends was also black. That Alix’s new and favorite shoes were from Payless, and only cost eighteen dollars. That Alix had read everything that Toni Morrison had ever written.” Absurd though she (sometimes) knows her approach is, she can’t figure out another way in. Alix’s focus on her own reflection blinds her to any real sense of Emira, or of what’s actually preoccupying her—like the fact that she’s about to be kicked off her parents’ health insurance.

Alix’s myopia isn’t lost on Emira. Writing from the younger woman’s point of view, Reid renders white people whose eagerness to shed their blinkers results in fumbling attempts to identify with black people—as much to burnish their own images as to genuinely connect with others. Alix vies for Emira’s attention with Kelley Copeland, the white guy whom Emira begins dating. Claiming that Alix is using Emira for her own gain, he repeatedly urges Emira to quit her job. But the enlightenment Kelley prides himself on comes in for some gentle skewering. Courting Emira, he arrives at a club with four black friends in tow, looking “like he was being filmed for the intro of an extremely problematic music video,” as Emira drily observes to herself.

Emira never doubts that Kelley’s interest in her (unlike Alix’s) is genuine—but she calls him out when he tries to conscript her in his performative indignation: “You get real fired up when we talk about that night at Market Depot,” she tells him. “But I don’t need you to be mad that it happened. I need you to be mad that it just like … happens.” Getting the security guard fired (his idea) or boycotting the store (Alix makes a big deal of doing that) isn’t her mission. (“Umm, okay,” she says of Alix’s gesture, “the other stores are mad far, but it’s your life.”) Instead, she nudges Kelley toward the quieter work of understanding her, Emira—which means registering that she’s a black woman, but not just a black woman.