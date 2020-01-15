The show is such a throwback that it is set in a world where Drag Race doesn’t exist, which is to say a world in which there’s a ceiling on the celebrity status a drag queen can achieve and all practitioners must hustle to survive in their local scenes. Ruby Red, when the series starts, is the grande dame of a New York City gay bar, but she has bigger plans: to open a club of her own. Alas, the $100,000 she has carefully saved up is soon to evaporate. The hot guy she’s been dating, Hector (played by Josh Segarra), is a scammer. When he absconds with Ruby’s money, he also breaks her heart.

In Ruby’s moment of need, she makes a new, if not exactly calming, friend: AJ (Izzy G), the extremely rude 10-year-old daughter of the heroine addict (Katerina Tannenbaum) who hangs out in front of Ruby’s apartment. Feeling orphaned, AJ disguises herself as a boy and stows away in Ruby’s RV as the drag queen heads out for a cross-country tour. Meanwhile, Hector and Lady Danger (Tia Carrere as a back-alley Botox-injector in an eyepatch), menace them with the same doofus energy as Rocky and Bullwinkle’s Boris and Natasha. Will you be shocked to hear that AJ and the queen go from clashing to commiserating as they experience hijinks in America’s heartland? No, you will not.

Surprise really isn’t the point, though. Watching AJ and the Queen feels akin to pulling a VHS from the comedy rack at a Blockbuster in 1996. It’s a fish-out-of-water tale like My Cousin Vinny, a road movie like To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (in which RuPaul acted), an odd-couple comedy like Twins, and a precocious-kid caper like Home Alone. To be sure, it’s also a Netflix TV show, which means its episodes bloat to an hour long, with no scene economical enough that you’d miss its gist by waxing your eyebrows during it. But the writing and performances are harsh in a way that once felt like the essence of slapstick and now feels unsuited for easy streaming. Characters are always screeching at one another, or inflicting pointless cruelty, or adopting puppies they can’t care for. For a show so uplifting, it’s weirdly stressful.

What’s most retro, in this moment, is the story it tries to tell. Drag may be a subversive artform, but RuPaul rejects the sense of grievance that defines much of LGBTQ politics. If the individualistic “self-esteem” movement of the ’80s and ’90s has been replaced on the left by calls for “self-care” couched in terms of political and social oppression, AJ and the Queen wants to rewind. It portrays America as a fundamentally okay place, and the achievement of self-love as simply an internal matter. Cops, doctors, and social workers all do their jobs with sensitivity and humor. Intolerance presents only minor obstacles, surmountable by charm and persuasion. Even the homophobic protestors at a drag convention are humanized and laughed along with. One of the season’s best gags is about how catchy their chants are.