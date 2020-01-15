The impulse is understandable. Every fan, at some point, has wanted to turn back time to correct an injustice. But taking away a team’s championship is a shortsighted and implausible solution. Seasons and games reside in audiences’ collective memory, and in a pact among observers that they matter absolutely; their finality is the crucial thing. What makes them such potent felt experiences also makes them next to impossible to adjudicate—to fix—after the fact.

This is perhaps one big reason, in an era with no shortage of scandal, American professional sports leagues favor forward-facing punishments. In the case of individual transgression, the logic is simple enough; it’s hard to imagine a coherent procedure by which a league could penalize an entire team for the actions of one or two players. Performance-enhancing-drug policies, to take the most familiar contemporary example, discipline players with future suspensions, not with some forfeiture of past wins. Manny Ramirez retains his historic World Series titles, and Barry Bonds still has his place in the record books. (Both, of course, have nonetheless taken hits to their legacy.)

Even in the face of organizational misconduct, leagues are loath to apply retroactive penalties. In 2015, the St. Louis Cardinals’ scouting director, Chris Correa, was found to have hacked into the internal player database of the Astros; despite the FBI’s involvement and a 46-month prison sentence, the MLB penalized the Cardinals in terms of money and draft picks. The NFL’s punishments of the New England Patriots, for Spygate in 2007 and Deflategate in 2015, similarly involved draft picks, cash, and the short-term suspension of Tom Brady. The first penalty was distressingly light, and the second compensatorily heavy, but both sought to balance out past wrongdoing with future hardship. Talk of revoking championships remained confined to the internet and talking-head TV shows.

The logistics of rewriting seasons would be murky, and leagues’ reasons to avoid doing so are sound. There is value in not altering the record of games already finished; it shores up consumer investment, preserving the in-the-moment import of the event. Institutions that are more willing to rewrite record books—often those overseeing individual or amateur sports—can end up damaging their own relevance and reputation in attempts to clarify history. When the UCI, the organization that oversees international cycling, stripped Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles, it marked the beginning of an era in which champions started to seem conditional, pending eventual drug tests, claims, and counterclaims. The NCAA’s vacating of recent titles—most notably USC’s football championship in 2004, for impermissible benefits to the running back Reggie Bush—scans in large part as an effort to protect its exploitative model of amateurism. “Just watch the comments of the players,” the former USC head coach Pete Carroll said in 2011. “They know who won, who didn’t.”