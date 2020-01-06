Read: An identity crisis for the Golden Globes

The show, as concerns the internecine politics of Hollywood itself, also whiffed of regression: Gone was the anger that had animated the 2018 show. Gone was the collective action. Gone was the carefully articulated promise of wholesale change. (The most direct analogue to the generalized activism of the 2018 show was the Globes’ decision to serve its revelers a plant-based meal.) Instead, Sunday’s awards were a return to Hollywood’s status quo: politics, ad hoc and optional, awkwardly bumping up against the glitter and the gold and the upturned bottles of Moët.

Weinstein, in particular, was a spectral presence at the Globes. In a room full of people who have been alternately his accusers and his enablers, the show featured notably little mention of Weinstein himself—or of the #MeToo movement the revelations about him helped to expand. The absence was especially striking given that the Globes took place on the evening before Weinstein’s years-in-the-making criminal trial began. That trial, which commences today in New York City, based on charges he has denied, has the potential to put Weinstein in prison for the rest of his life. It is the embodiment of the very thing Hollywood’s power players have talked about since the Weinstein news broke in 2017: accountability, finally.

The coincidence was acknowledged only in roundabout ways. Gervais, during his opening monologue: “Tonight isn’t just about the people in front of the camera. In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world. People from every background. But they all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow.” And, then, Gervais, at the end of the evening, introducing Sandra Bullock: “Our next presenter starred in Netflix’s Bird Box, a movie where people survive by acting like they don’t see a thing. Sort of like working for Harvey Weinstein.”

Both jokes were met—as were most of Gervais’s attempts at incisive humor on Sunday evening—with awkward silence.

That is in part because both jokes are decidedly stale. They might have had more currency in the awards shows of 2018, when the Weinstein revelations were fresh; their flatness in 2020 is a failure on the part of Gervais, certainly, whose extremely Gervaisian theme for the evening was essentially “I am going to bomb on purpose, and you have no choice but to let me.”

But the jokes also served as a reminder of how little meaningful progress has been made in Hollywood, despite the strident optimism of earlier years. Extremely few people of color were nominated, across various categories, for the 2020 awards; even fewer won. No women directors were nominated at all. Quentin Tarantino—who, Uma Thurman claimed, put her in needless danger on the set of Kill Bill—was met with rapturous applause when accepting his award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Salma Hayek, who had stood, in an earlier awards show, with fellow “Silence Breakers” Annabella Sciorra and Ashley Judd in purposeful defiance of Weinstein, presented an award on Sunday night. The lines written for her, this time around, made fun of her accent.

Awards shows are meant to take stock of things. They are time capsules of their moment: its fashions, its assumptions, its assessments about the best of its art. Two years ago, the Globes insisted that change—meaningful, systemic, permanent—had come to Hollywood. Sunday’s show said something else: Time may be up, but time also has a way of regressing to the mean.

