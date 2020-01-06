Instead he swung broader: against “wokeness” and the general phenomenon of using the awards stage as a platform for social issues. There’s a sense that events like the Golden Globes have been hijacked by liberal causes in the past few years, but debates over the propriety of politicking at awards show go back decades. Some observers argue that onstage politicking has killed viewership for such events, even though the more obvious reasons for declining ratings are structural. But Gervais is arguing for a less topical show not on the grounds that it would be more entertaining or more in line with what the average viewer wants to see, but that it would be less hypocritical.

Of course, to tell stars to shut up because they’re affiliated with Amazon and Apple is to call for a greater silence. Amazon controls 40 percent of e-commerce in America and almost half of cloud computing; Apple commands huge market share in smartphone sales. The question of whether there’s any ethical consumption under capitalism doesn’t need to be answered here, but a world in which shopping with Amazon Prime or watching Moana on Disney+ invalidates the consumer’s political voice is a world with almost no political vocalizing whatsoever. If a viewer has a problem with, say, Michelle Williams making an onstage stand for abortion rights, is it really because she works for FX, a Disney subsidiary? Or is it just because of what she’s saying?

What Gervais might have asked for—if his posture weren’t simply grab-bag exasperation with Hollywood—was better political speech. The kind that goes beyond, say, Laura Dern spinning Marriage Story’s rich white divorce themes to somehow be a “global look at what divisiveness is and how we must all come together as one for the sake of something greater.” Gervais’s best jokes were indictments of Hollywood complicity, as when he called out people in the room for having collaborated with Harvey Weinstein and hobnobbed with Jeffrey Epstein. Strikingly, the most potent speeches of the night also portrayed Hollywood as part of larger systems and problems, or at least took on larger matters with a whiff of self-deprecation.

Take Patricia Arquette. “I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this, but I know tonight, January 5, 2020—we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” she said as she accepted the supporting-actress award for Hulu’s The Act. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites. Young people risking their lives, traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads. And the continent of Australia on fire.”

These were big, big issues to take on. But the upshot of the speech was simply that viewers do a reality check and realize how little this particular awards show matters in the face of more pressing issues—a rather Gervais-y message, really.