Based on the novel by Megan Abbott, Dare Me highlights the stereotype of cheerleading—peppy positivity—against the backdrop of an ominous mystery, juxtaposing choreographed routines with the chaos of a violent crime. The pilot opens with a flash-forward: Addy (played by Herizen Guardiola), a cheerleader whose best friend Beth (Marlo Kelly) captains their squad with brazen bitchiness, slowly drives up to the house of their new coach, the enigmatic Colette (Willa Fitzgerald). There, Addy reads furious texts from Beth on a phone smeared with blood. It’s unclear why Addy’s snooping around at night, and whose blood has been spilled, but the series has established clear divisions among these characters so far: Colette favors the mild-mannered Addy over the It Girl Beth, to the point that she hires Addy as her babysitter and demotes Beth’s captain status. As a result, the bulk of the drama comes with a sense of dread permeating every scene, especially the ones between Addy and Beth.

Such plotting—of teenage girls being pitted against each other and drifting apart—could come off cliche, but Dare Me does more than incorporate the trope. It examines the way conflict warps the girls’ perception of each other, giving it more nuance. In Episode 2, Beth retaliates against Colette’s decision to oust her as “top girl” (the cheerleader at the top of the pyramid) by digging her nails into her replacement’s thigh. The camera slows down time to linger on Addy, who’s holding the girl’s other leg, as she glares at Beth, pleads for her to stop, and tries to maintain her cheerleader spirit at the same time. The girls silently struggle, their body language intimating their connection and growing antagonism at the same time.

Away from the mat, Addy often does whatever Beth commands, but this scene suggests that when both are in the same uniform, holding up a top girl, Addy feels confident enough to push back against Beth’s authority. Colette’s entrance into their lives has rattled their friendship, but Addy realizes that when the entire school’s watching, they have to present a unified front—or at least, she needs Beth on her side. And Beth, seeing Addy fighting her, doesn’t drop the top girl; she seems almost impressed that her second-in-command is stopping her sabotage. By filming such scenes without dialogue, Dare Me uses the drama of the sport—one that requires upbeat attitudes and permanent smiles—to convey the way teenage girls can be experts at suppressing inner turbulence for the sake of saving face.

Spinning Out also juxtaposes its sport’s stereotypes—the elegance expected on ice—with the messy reality of being a competitor. But if Dare Me’s mystery enhances the danger lurking within its central relationship, the figure-skating drama’s attempts at being gritty fail to deliver meaningful messaging and only muddle the plot. The story follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a talented athlete who, after a fall that cracked her skull, considers leaving the sport behind. She now fears jumping; her best friend and fellow skater, Jenn (Amanda Zhou), is ready to step out of her shadow; and her mother, Carol (January Jones), would rather invest in her younger sister, Serena (Willow Shields), a rising star. Kat, like Carol, is bipolar, and between the trauma from her fall and her battle with her mental illness, the show has plenty of complex material to mine when it comes to a female athlete and her journey after a difficult injury: There’s her internal struggle to return to the ice, her rivalry with her sister, her romance with bad boy skater Justin (Evan Roderick), her resentment toward her mother, and her frayed friendship with Jenn.