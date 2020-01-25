disney

Disney’s onslaught of remakes continues in 2020 with Mulan, an adaptation of the 1998 animated musical adventure. Fortunately, this Niki Caro–directed live-action version looks only distantly related to its forebear, unlike other dull CGI recreations such as last year’s The Lion King. This is no musical with a goofy talking dragon, but a full-blown epic war drama following the mythic Chinese heroine (played by Liu Yifei). Caro seems intent on letting the original stand on its own and is striking out to do something new—a far more intriguing approach.

James Bond hasn’t graced the big screen in five years, as the franchise figured out a complicated new distribution arrangement and weighed the future of its star, Daniel Craig. Despite publicly insisting that he’d “rather slash his wrists” than do it again, he’s back for a last hurrah that will hopefully eclipse 2015’s disappointing Spectre. Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) is directing, and while Oscar-winner Rami Malek is playing the chief villain, there will also be returning figures from prior Craig Bond films: Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, and Léa Seydoux.

The directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who recently wrote the second season of Killing Eve, has a provocative premise. The movie follows Cassie (Carey Mulligan), a barista and college dropout haunted by past trauma, who spends her evenings exacting retribution on men who might drunkenly try and take advantage of women. The tonal balance will be tricky to strike, but early buzz on the film (which will premiere at Sundance) is strong, particularly for Mulligan’s performance.

Fast & Furious 9 (May 22)

The eighth edition of Vin Diesel’s immortal mega-franchise showed some dents in the tried-and-tested, cars-and-muscles formula that has sustained it for decades. A crummy spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, didn’t help the brand. So the director of the best entries in this series, Justin Lin, has returned to breathe some new life into the adventures of Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his chummy crew. Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Charlize Theron are all returning to the big show; John Cena and Cardi B are joining the ensemble this time around.

Candyman (June 12)

Horror remakes are nothing new, but Bernard Rose’s brilliant 1992 film Candyman has been crying out for one, and Jordan Peele is using his cinematic clout to make it happen. Peele co-wrote and produced this new version, which is directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), and thankfully, Tony Todd is aboard again to portray the titular villain, a hook-handed, bee-summoning ghost from America’s cruel past. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris also star, but further details about the story (which was originally set in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green public-housing project) remain a mystery.