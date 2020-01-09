An adaptation of an Israeli TV series, this comedic drama about a self-destructive group of Army medics in Afghanistan has been billed as a throwback to M*A*S*H and earned a straight-to-series order. The Paramount Network has yet to score a hit in the peak-and-prestige TV landscape, but 68 Whiskey counts among its backers the mega-producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, who know a little something about building cult hits: They helped cultivate Arrested Development.

LITTLE AMERICA (APPLE TV+, JANUARY 17)

Produced by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon of The Big Sick along with Alan Yang of Master of None, this anthology series tells a collection of immigrant stories across the U.S. Judging from the trailer, the episodes will boast the same blend of sharp humor and earnest gravitas that Nanjiani, Gordon, and Yang have achieved in their previous award-winning projects, as well as a cast full of character actors and soon-to-be breakouts. Think of it as counterprogramming to the fledgling streaming service’s first round of A-lister-fronted offerings.

AVENUE 5 (HBO, JANUARY 19)

With this futuristic satire about a space cruise crew dealing with a disaster, the Veep creator Armando Iannucci continues to mine comedy from a cast of incompetent characters attempting to steer a ship. In this case, the ship is literal, trapped light years away from Earth, and led by Captain Ryan Clark, played to world-weary, dumbfounded perfection by Hugh Laurie.

AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS (COMEDY CENTRAL, JANUARY 22)

The recent Golden Globe winner and Crazy Rich Asians scene-stealer fronts this colorful comedy based in part on her own life growing up in New York City. The TV version of Awkwafina (real name: Nora Lum), though, isn’t on a meteoric rise in Hollywood. Instead, she’s still living at home with her father (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn, hilariously over the top), envying the accomplishments of her cousin (Saturday Night Live breakout Bowen Yang), and taking on odd jobs in hopes of building a meaningful life. It’s like Broad City, but with Awkwafina playing both roles.

STAR TREK: PICARD (CBS ALL ACCESS, JANUARY 23)

Sir Patrick Stewart returns to the final frontier as the titular captain (and exasperated meme icon) in this latest entry in the Star Trek franchise, which picks up two decades after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, the 2002 film that resulted in—spoiler alert?—the death of Data. Created by Alex Kurtzman, the showrunner charged with making as much Trekkies-targeted content as possible, the Picard-centric series has already been renewed for a 10-episode second season.

SHRILL (HULU, JANUARY 24)

There’s a lot to be said for shows as compact and bingeable as Hulu’s Shrill, a six-episode delight of a series returning for its second season. Loosely based on Lindy West’s memoir of the same name, the series is executive-produced by Elizabeth Banks and Lorne Michaels. And it stars a brilliant Aidy Bryant as Annie, a Seattle journalist who spent the show’s first season learning to want more than the confined existence she’d been living. Lolly Adefope, John Cameron Mitchell, and Julia Sweeney make up the stellar supporting cast.