Ahead of the 92nd Oscars, which will air on ABC on February 9 without a host, the biggest conversations will likely revolve around the homogeneity of the acting categories. The Academy has made strides in recent years toward radically updating its voting base, which is overwhelmingly white and male and skews older. Still, the entire awards season hinted at another potential “#OscarsSoWhite” moment; the British Academy is already promising an overhaul after unveiling a BAFTA slate with 20 nominations for white actors. In the end, the Oscars gave Cynthia Erivo a Best Actress nomination for Harriet, but overlooked several other prominent contenders of color, including Lupita Nyong’o for Us, Awkwafina and Zhao Shuzhen for The Farewell, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name, and Jennifer Lopez for the smash hit Hustlers.

Then there was the all-male Best Director category, with Greta Gerwig (whose Little Women received six nods, including Best Picture) being perhaps the most prominent omission. Only five women (Lina Wertmüller, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, and Gerwig for Lady Bird) have ever been included in the category in Oscar’s 92-year history, with Bigelow still the only winner, for The Hurt Locker in 2010. Last year featured several critically acclaimed hits directed by women, including Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, and Kasi Lemmons’s Harriet, but those films managed only three nominations total between them.

Though Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (which has won the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Picture already) remains the safest bet for the top prize, attention should be paid to the most-nominated film of the bunch, Todd Phillips’s Joker. It’s only the second comic-book movie to receive a Best Picture nod, after Black Panther last year, and it could easily sweep the technical categories, along with Joaquin Phoenix’s expected Best Actor win. In an industry ruled by superhero movies, the Oscars have grown comfortable with giving them some of its biggest accolades, and Joker’s artsy sheen (it was made on a mid-budget scale and is heavily indebted to old crime movies) helped push it over the edge.

Joker also grossed more than $1 billion worldwide—in fact, most of the Best Picture nominees were financial successes that have outperformed expectations at the box office. The notable exceptions, of course, are the two produced by Netflix (The Irishman and Marriage Story), which had limited theater runs before debuting online. Though both initially seemed like potential front-runners, now the only major category where I’d predict a win for either is Best Supporting Actress (for Laura Dern, in Marriage Story). The Academy still has a preference for theatrical releases; despite producing a hugely expensive, critically beloved gangster epic from Scorsese, Netflix will likely still have to wait to nab the biggest Oscar of all.