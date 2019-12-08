

For many queer women, The L Word has always been something special. And Beals has been part of that legacy for 15 years now, through all of Bette’s personal evolutions, professional triumphs, and romantic indiscretions. (“Who wants to watch perfection? That’s not interesting. That’s a TED Talk,” Beals said of her character’s mistakes.) Even with all the changes baked into the reboot, she sees the show’s focus on “these characters’ lives through the deepest expression of their humanity, which is love,” as a perennially relevant contribution. “Just having the luxury of having an escape that’s geared toward your community,” she said, “ ... reinforces your place in the world.”

When we spoke in Beals’s meticulously arranged office about the years between The L Word and Generation Q, I asked about the notes she’d received from fans. I wondered if she and the other actors had received messages that mirrored the gratitude Bette received at her rally. Beals mentioned a letter she’d held onto since early in the original show’s run, pulled it up on her phone, and began to read:

Dear JB,



Truly if there’s any compilation of great stories that will stick with me forever, The L Word is it! Bette is my favorite character and has made a lasting impression on me. Coming to terms with being a young lesbian in a strait-laced family in a small town was one of the loneliest times I think I will ever have to endure. When I discovered The L Word it gave me faces and names to put with these mythical ideas of other people like me … Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me hope when I needed it most. The L Word saved my life. Bringing characters like Bette into the light and into my little piece of the world saved my life.



When she finished, Beals laughed and said that if I wrote that she cried while reading, then I’d have to confess that I cried, too. The letter is one of the touchstones Beals returns to when she gets tired or frustrated on-set. During those moments, she tells herself: Go back to what the source is ... Because it can’t be just about you. The concept of return, and of coming back to what matters, has driven Beals for years. She began taking pictures the very first day of filming, and did so until the very last, in part because she realized “that the fans were so interested in the minutiae of the show. I keep it in here so every now and again if we need to we just look through it to remember what it was.” Beals later released a book of photos culled from her time on the show’s first run.

In the book’s foreword, Beals reflects on the show’s six seasons. But she also looks ahead, perhaps unknowingly, to Generation Q’s arrival: “It’s interesting to note that despite its success, nothing has taken The L Word’s place in these five years since it’s been off the air. Are the stories no longer relevant? I don’t think so,” she wrote. It was an accurate assessment. Fans have been clamoring for an L Word reboot not just because the show was deliciously messy, or because they wanted to know who killed the ever-frustrating Jenny Schecter. The L Word: Generation Q exists now because the landscape of well-resourced, LGBTQ-focused television is still so narrow. As Beals wrote then, “I think within this paradigm shift [shows like this] as relevant as ever. Physics tells us constant momentum is not guaranteed.”



Indeed, 10 years after the last episode of The L Word aired, the reboot is once again moving Bette—and queer representation more broadly—forward. Generation Q homes in on Bette’s new life as the mother of a teenage daughter, Angelica (played by Jordan Hull). The girl challenges Bette regularly, and the exchanges between the two are sometimes tense. It’s refreshing to see Bette try her hand at this new role and learn in yet another arena that she can’t control everything. As a working mother, and a lesbian parenting a teen with her ex-wife, Bette is a rarity in the television canon. Her political ambitions—and her past (she bristled at authority figures in the original series)—sometimes conflict with her hopes for herself as a mom, a source of frustration that lends her character gravitas and also broadens the “continuum” of representation Beals spoke of.