The season finale, “See How They Fly,” closes with a shot of Angela stepping into her pool, about to test whether she’d inherited Doctor Manhattan’s powers. He’d previously told her that he could imbue his genetic material into an egg, and whoever consumed it could presumably obtain his powers. In the penultimate episode, he retrieved eggs to make waffles, and Angela, wondering if he’d altered them somehow, eats one before the end of the finale. One read of the scene could be that Watchmen is setting up the potential for Angela to adopt the boundless abilities he had. But the way it’s shot and staged—as a quiet moment alone for a widow—speaks to something less cosmic, and more intimate. Pondering her late husband’s last hours, Angela is grieving him and taking a step forward at the same time. “You have to stay,” she had told Jon just before he disintegrated. But in the season’s final moments, she’s accepting the fact that she’ll have to go on without him—and realizing that she can.

It’s an ending unlike those typically found with on-screen superhero stories today. There’s no new costume for the hero, no villain revealed to still be alive, not even a post-credits scene that gives viewers an Easter egg—or an answer to Angela’s question—to cheer on. In fact, it’s in stark contrast to the ending of the graphic novel on which the series is based. In the comic, the final panel implied the main narrative arc was far from over. It showed a minor character reaching to potentially publish a journal written by the masked antihero Rorschach, who’d documented the truth behind the attack that halted the nuclear arms race. Indeed, decades later, DC Comics released a sequel titled Doomsday Clock, in which the revelations from Rorschach’s journal cause the fugitive Ozymandias to attempt to save the world. HBO’s Watchmen, however, wrapped up the conflict in Tulsa and let the final moment highlight a character’s emotional journey instead.

Even if the finale poses a fascinating question—Could Angela somehow have gained Doctor Manhattan’s powers?—it doesn’t overshadow the rest of the story. Angela lingering on the surface of the pool is not the kind of cliffhanger that telegraphs a need for a second season. It’s moreso the kind of image that demonstrates how far she’s come as a character. She began the series resistant to confronting her past and her own identity by helping to hide her husband’s true nature, using an unopened bakery as a front for her masked detective work, and refusing to engage with her grandfather Will Reeves (Louis Gossett Jr.), the retired Hooded Justice. By the end of the finale, however, she talks to—and agrees with—Will. “You can’t heal under a mask, Angela,” he observes. “Wounds need air.” And so, before she brings her family home, she allows her children to see the costume she’d been wearing in secret, implying she’s moving on from her Sister Night days.