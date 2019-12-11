Read: Why ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is the most enthralling movie of the year

When Marianne tells Héloïse mid-pose that she’d “hate to be in her place,” for example, Héloïse is quick to correct her: “We’re in the same place.” In a sentence, Héloïse rejects passivity and puts them on equal footing. Thus begins one of Portrait’s most affecting sequences, in which Héloïse echoes Marianne’s small observations. Perched on her chair, the subject maintains her gaze on the painter and rattles off a list of idiosyncrasies she’s noticed about Marianne: how her face changes when she’s upset, the little movements the artist isn’t aware of. “If you look at me, who do I look at?” Héloïse asks knowingly. Marianne, once comfortable in her position as the spectator, is shaken by the realization that she is capturing a subject who sees her, too. The painting isn’t just a work of Marianne’s; it’s every bit Héloïse’s, as well.

This exchange is among the most erotic moments in a film full of them. Throughout the latter half of the movie, Sciamma ties Héloïse and Marianne’s romantic connection to the latter’s artwork. As the two lie in bed one morning, Marianne sketches her lover, and Héloïse laments the asymmetry of their situations: When Marianne eventually leaves, she’ll have images of Héloïse by which to remember their time together. Héloïse, meanwhile, will have nothing that evokes the painter’s face. Marianne remedies this imbalance by bridging the gap between artist and muse once more. She draws an image of herself, as seen on the mirror propped against Héloïse’s body, on a page in Héloïse’s notebook. Sciamma employs some of her most scintillating camerawork in this scene, alternately focusing on Héloïse’s satisfied face and Marianne’s concentrated sketching. When the camera pans to reveal the exact placement of the mirror, it’s hardly a surprise.

Sciamma emphasizes the eroticism that animates Héloïse and Marianne’s quiet moments of co-creation, a directorial choice that speaks to the urgency of the women’s relationship. Crucially, their connection, and the work produced as a result of it, contrasts the initial task Marianne was commissioned for: painting a portrait of Héloïse to be sent to the Milanese nobleman that her mother (Valeria Golino) has arranged for her to marry. Marianne’s first painting, before Héloïse became an active participant in the project, reflected the nature of Héloïse’s feelings toward her husband-to-be: the portrait was empty, absent of the vitality that Héloïse possessed and the care with which she regarded Marianne. When acting as a proxy for Héloïse’s suitor—which is to say, when acting in service of a man’s gaze—Marianne had replicated more traditional treatments of muses. She flattened her subject. The painting whiffed of Marianne’s artistic flourishes, not of Héloïse’s essence.