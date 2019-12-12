Since the 1980s, at least 23 women have accused the current president of the United States of sexual assault. Still, when the writer E. Jean Carroll published a frank, funny, devastating story in June about her encounter with Donald Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996, the revelations seemed seismic. The act Carroll described was forcible rape. I remember reading her story at an airport and shaking, and thinking that it absolutely had to matter, to make a difference.

And then, inconceivably, it didn’t. The following day the New York Times reported Carroll’s account not as a news or politics story, but in the books section. The president did what he did every time a woman speaks out against him: He denied it, he obfuscated, he denigrated her appearance as a sexual object. It seemed like the ultimate sign that the #MeToo moment had reached a wall—that there were simply too many allegations against this president for one more to make so much as a ripple. But Carroll refused to go quietly. She gave interviews. She brought forward witnesses whom she told about the alleged assault the day it happened. She insisted that her story, her version of it, was heard. And, in November, she announced that she was suing Trump for defamation, challenging what she described as “his tried-and-true playbook for responding to credible public reports that he sexually assaulted women.” — Sophie Gilbert

Dee Barnes’s Years-Long Public Testimony

As the host of Pump It Up!, FOX’s weekly hip-hop show in the ’90s, the young journalist Dee Barnes interviewed artists such as N.W.A, Ice-T, and Will Smith. In 1991, she filed a lawsuit alleging that Dr. Dre picked her up and “began slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway” at an album-release party. It was a monumental charge—hip-hop had been maligned in mainstream music publications for its misogynistic lyrics, but the industry had yet to grapple with how these dynamics played out internally.



Barnes’s account didn’t lead to an immediate shift. The incident was settled out of court in 1993, but several members of N.W.A. suggested that she’d deserved the assault. Dre was unrepentant. Some 20 years later, though, that changed: In 2015, following an essay Barnes wrote for Gawker about the sustained impact of his alleged actions, Dre apologized in the New York Times to “women I’ve hurt.”

Barnes has said that the aftermath of the ordeal has also included tangible, professional losses. In 2017, she told HipHopDX that industry gatekeepers had blackballed her. She spoke up again in March—revealing that she was homeless, and that she’d set up a GoFundMe “to regain stability, which is imperative for survivors of any trauma.” Her candor and willingness to continue talking about the damages gave necessary depth to conversations about abuse in hip-hop. Women aren’t just shut out onstage; they’re also pushed out in far more insidious ways, with real consequences. — Hannah Giorgis

The “Victim Closet” in Know My Name