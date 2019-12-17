The women who have made allegations against Weinstein have often talked about the power he had over them—to make careers and to destroy them, very definitely, but also, in an even more literal sense, his height and his heft. More than 80 women have accused him of sexual misconduct (Weinstein has repeatedly denied engaging in non-consensual sex). And many of those women mention, in particular, the way he used his body against theirs, pinning them, weighing them down—making an accomplice, they have suggested, of gravity itself.

So it is striking—and jarring—to see the latest images of Weinstein that have been made public: images of his body being uncooperative. The tubes; the walker; the tennis balls. The Post’s images may well be journalistic recordings of the convalescence of the mogul, who was in a car accident in August. (Driving his Jeep, he reportedly told authorities, he swerved to avoid a deer, crashing into a tree.) The photos may well capture the aftermath of the back surgery he received this month to alleviate the resulting pain.

In combination with the defiant tone of his interview, however, the images suggest not merely documentation, but also argument. And so does the image that made news last week: Weinstein leaving a court hearing with the help of a walker, his body slacked over its handlebars.

Weinstein has changed, the photos suggest. The man who is accused of using his power against the women in his orbit? He no longer exists, the photos imply. These are not good arguments—they are approximately as viable as the argument Weinstein makes when he complains that people, in their rage at him, are ignoring all the good he has done for women—but they are arguments nonetheless. And they hint at the logic his legal team might use in its defenses of him during the trial. They suggest pity as a ploy. “I’m not here to say that he was not guilty of committing sins,” Weinstein’s lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told CBS This Morning in September. She added: “But there’s a difference between sins and crimes, and I don’t think he’s a rapist. I don’t believe he’s a rapist.”

The Post interview was apparently an act of damage control. “While refusing to speak about any of the allegations against him,” Rosenberg writes, “Weinstein said he only agreed to the interview, his first in more than a year, to prove that he hasn’t been exaggerating about his ailments.” That proof was necessary because of another recent photo: an image of Weinstein, leaked to the Post and published last week, walking around as he shopped at a Target in Mount Kisco, New York—without the help of a walker. (“Harvey Weinstein Spotted Without His Walker: Is He Only Using One for Sympathy?” the Post’s headline went.)

The Weinstein story, with all the abuses—physical, psychological, economic—alleged against him, was never fully about sex. It was about power. The images depicting Weinstein’s weakness both embrace that idea and turn it around: The story is about power, they suggest. But Weinstein is now the one who is powerless. He is the one who is suffering, who is struggling, who is “forgotten.” In this interpretation, the many allegations against him are not evidence so much as overkill. Hasn’t he suffered enough?