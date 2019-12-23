But Gerwig recently read a piece about how both women, in making choices about whether to marry Laurie, exercise their power in similar ways. She emailed the article to the producer Amy Pascal, except that email and the essay’s exact wording remained elusive. “I wish I could find it!” Gerwig said, adding that she’d saved the piece because, to her, “you never really stop making a film, you just keep thinking about it.”

Gerwig is a Little Women scholar who grew up reading and rereading the novel. While defending Amy, Gerwig recited the character’s quotes as if invisible subtitles were appearing in front of her eyes. She recalled several of them in rapid succession as we spoke, offering quick takes on each: “I want to be great, or nothing.” (“A fabulous line,” Gerwig gushed.) “The world is hard on ambitious girls.” (“I mean, the world is still hard on ambitious girls.”) “I don’t pretend to be wise, but I am observant.” (“That is the key. She really sees everything.”)

These essential Amy lines make it into Gerwig’s adaptation, out Christmas Day. Unlike previous chronological takes on the source material, it reframes the story from the women’s adult perspectives and flashes back to their girlhood adventures. In other films, Amy—whether brought to life by Joan Bennett in 1933, Elizabeth Taylor in 1949, or Kirsten Dunst in 1994—often serves as comic relief, her youthful antics overshadowing her arc from the novel. By mining the book’s thorough depictions of its titular figures and toying with the timeline, Gerwig paints a portrait of Amy (played by the Midsommar star Florence Pugh) that allows her to develop as a character in her own right.

Of course, plot-wise, Amy still gets what Jo does not in the end: the boy next door, the trip to Europe, and the approval of their stern Aunt March (Meryl Streep). That may continue to produce Amy naysayers anyway, I pointed out. “Yeah,” Gerwig said, nodding and chuckling as I listed the grievances readers have with the character that haven’t changed from page to screen. “But that’s because they’re not seeing it right.”

Gerwig knew Pugh had to play Amy as soon as she Google-image-searched her. The director had liked the actor’s performance in Lady Macbeth, looked her up, and saw the youngest March daughter staring back at her from her computer screen. “I felt like every picture I could find of her, she was standing with her legs apart and her hands on her hips and her little nose in the air,” Gerwig described, mimicking the pose as she spoke. “She just looked like a little, confident cherub. And I just thought, ‘That’s her!’”

But Gerwig wasn’t just looking for someone cherubic. As the foil to Saoirse Ronan’s formidable Jo, Amy required an actor who could match Ronan’s ferocity, which Gerwig had witnessed firsthand as Ronan’s director on Lady Bird. In Pugh, Gerwig said, she found someone with a “groundedness” who wouldn’t wither in scenes opposite Jo.