Famously, or not famously at all, Larkin lived a quiet life. He was the librarian of the University of Hull. He never married, and he never really went anywhere. “Larkin described an England changing in ways he didn’t like,” James writes. “The Empire had shrunk to a few islands, his personal history to a set of missed opportunities.” He deplored modernism and admired the jingle-jangle poetry of John Betjeman. As a reviewer for The Daily Telegraph, he wrote quite a lot about jazz—not expansively, but with a kind of violent narrowness. “No wittier book of criticism has ever been written,” thumps James, with not much evidence, of the 1970 prose collection All What Jazz. Trad jazz was Larkin’s thing: His esteem for Sidney Bechet, whom he adored (and celebrated in a lovely poem), seemed to feed off his incredible aversion to the music of John Coltrane. It feels weirdly personal, Larkin’s problem with Coltrane, a loose wire in his critical circuit. “Metallic and passionless nullity … the vinegary drizzle of his tone … that reedy, catarrhal tone … wilful and hideous distortion of tone.” On and on. James tackles the jazz writing, the two novels, the whole corpus. And the two poems of his own that he includes, while incorrigibly chatty, are not bad at all. “You never travelled much but now you have,” begins “A Valediction for Philip Larkin.” “Into the land whose brochures you liked least: / That drear Bulgaria beyond the grave.”

Read: Hunter S. Thompson’s letter to his enemies

Larkin was a proto-Morrissey, of course, anticipating all the venom and lapsarianism of that troubled English troubadour. But peering back into the poems from this distance, I was struck afresh by how punk rock Larkin was. Or more accurately (because he was there first) by how much Larkin there was in English punk rock. Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ “There Ain’t Half Been Some Clever Bastards”; couldn’t that be the title of a late Larkin poem? Public Image Ltd.’s “Poptones”: “Drive to the forest in a Japanese car / The smell of rubber on country tar.” That’s Larkin’s England right there, his tainted everyday sublime. And the Jam’s “Down in the Tube Station at Midnight”—ordinary bloke gets randomly battered by skinheads—is pure nightmare Larkin, like one of his mini-epics set to music: “The last thing that I saw / As I lay there on the floor / Was Jesus saves painted by an atheist nutter.” It’s as if Larkin, in his lugubrious undercover way, spent the pre-punk years doing things to poetic speech precisely in preparation for the arrival of these brilliant ragamuffins.

And posthumously, he did achieve for a little while that most punk rock of conditions: infamy. It was an unlikely twist for such a determined nonentity, but it happened. Larkin’s Selected Letters, published in 1992, revealed that, while with most of his correspondents he was decent and thoughtful, with certain of them (Kingsley Amis, mainly) he enjoyed being revolting: racist, smutty, nasty, shrunken-hearted. Unforgivable—which was rather the point, one suspects. Uproar greeted the Letters; further uproar greeted the 1993 biography Philip Larkin: A Writer’s Life, by Andrew Motion. There was a pile-on, a takedown, a reassessment, an attempt at cancellation. A 1993 piece collected in Somewhere Becoming Rain finds James in damage-limitation mode, loyally mopping up the mess. “In his poems he generously shaped and transcended his personal despair to celebrate life on our behalf … If he expressed himself unscrupulously in private it was his only respite from the hard labour of expressing himself scrupulously in public.” Not the strongest of arguments: If he kicked his own children, it was his only respite from the hard labor of not kicking other people’s. But James isn’t really sticking up for Larkin; he’s sticking up for the poetry. For the beauty. He can’t bear to have the poems reduced by the smallness of the poet.