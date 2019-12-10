The film is driven by a striking lead performance from Paul Walter Hauser, best known until now for playing dimwitted supporting villains in I, Tonya and BlacKkKlansman. The audience meets Jewell when he is a mail clerk who has dreams of going into law enforcement but can never quite turn those aspirations into reality. He is observant and learns rules easily, but utterly struggles to convey authority—an early scene sees him harassing students as a campus policeman, unable to find the line between chiding them and shoving them to the ground.

These are some of the most compelling scenes of Richard Jewell; Eastwood seems fascinated by Jewell’s pathetic streak and his glaring desire to impress authority figures at any cost. Those qualities, as much as anything, sabotaged him after the Atlanta bombing, as the FBI zeroed in on him as a suspect and he allowed the agency to question him without any legal protection. Much as in Sully, The 15:17 to Paris, and other recent pieces of real-life storytelling by Eastwood, Richard Jewell meticulously recreates the most crucial event of its title character’s existence: a moment when Jewell’s attention to detail and procedure helped him find the Atlanta pipe bombs.

However, the director also takes pains to layer in Jewell’s sadder, more human flaws. He is certainly less of a paragon than Sully (who was played by Tom Hanks) or the do-gooder Americans who foiled a terrorist attack on a French train (who literally played themselves). Hauser taps into Jewell’s tendency toward hangdog dejection beautifully, giving a performance miles away from the cartoonish (but cute) work he’s done onscreen until now. The character’s allies are similarly complex figures, including the tenacious bottom-rung lawyer Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell) who defends Jewell because he remembers him as a mail clerk, and Jewell’s sweet but indulgent mother Bobi (Kathy Bates), who feels powerless to shield her son when the feds and the media start closing in.

That level of nuance doesn’t extend to the antagonists of the picture. Tom Shaw (Jon Hamm), the lead agent investigating Jewell, is portrayed as a cutthroat dirtbag, a man with a vendetta who turns on Jewell mostly because he sees him as a loser. But Hamm, at least, knows not to make Shaw vaudevillian, just giving him a grimy edge and letting Billy Ray’s rather blunt script do the rest. The same cannot be said of Olivia Wilde, playing the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Kathy Scruggs, who helped break the story that Jewell was under investigation.

The screenplay doesn’t do Wilde any favors. In her first scene, Scruggs profanely boasts to a group of other female reporters about nabbing salacious front-page scoops. Immediately after the bombing, she prays out loud that the terrorist will turn out to be someone interesting. In another particularly ludicrous sequence, it’s implied that she sleeps with Shaw to get a story, which has no basis in reported fact. Given that so much of Eastwood’s approach to biopics amounts to careful stenography, this material comes off as nonsensical and upsets the film’s tonal balance. Wilde’s depiction of Scruggs is so demonic that I half expected the character’s final scene to show her walking through the gates of hell.