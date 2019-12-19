Late in the series finale of the inventive musical comedy, the lawyer-turned-pretzel-shop-owner Rebecca (played by the show’s co-creator, Rachel Bloom) tells her friends of a recent revelation she had. “Romantic love is not an ending, not for me or for anyone else here,” she says. “It’s just a part of your story, a part of who you are.” That may sound like a corny takeaway, but in Rebecca’s case, it’s momentous: For four seasons, she sang and danced from one identity to the next—the dream girlfriend, the cool girlfriend, and yes, the “crazy” girlfriend—always chasing happiness through her relationships. But in the final hour, Rebecca lets others into her musical fantasies. The episode is a sparkly, fulfilling ending to the underrated small-screen gem. Rebecca, after all her bitterness and soul-searching, finds happiness by finding herself—even if we don’t get to hear the song. — Shirley Li

Des willie / netflix

The Crown: Prince Charles goes to Wales

The third season of Peter Morgan’s dynastic passion project had an updated company of actors, with Olivia Colman taking Claire Foy’s spot as the longest-reigning queen of England and Helena Bonham Carter signing on as the frustrated rebellious Princess Margaret. And yet the character I found most compelling across the new episodes was Prince Charles, played with gawky humanity by Josh O’Connor. As the Queen herself seems to get more and more unknowable in the show, the consolation is that younger characters become more compelling. The sixth episode, “Tywysog Cymru”—co-written with the playwright James Graham—is a revelatory look at the particular pressures placed on the young heir to the throne, who tends to be treated as a stand-in and a prop by everyone around him, his mother included. — Sophie Gilbert

Apple tv+

Dickinson: Emily meets Death

On paper, the ending of the Apple TV+ dramedy’s pilot sounds like something out of a fever dream: The plucky teenage Emily Dickinson, after a day of bad news (including the fact that her brother has become engaged to her best friend and lover, Sue), has a rendezvous with Death in his carriage towed by phantom horses. Death is played by the rapper Wiz Khalifa, by the way, complete with a top hat and cane. Emily pleads to run away with him, but Death, seeing through the sophisticated facade she’s putting on with her blood-red gown, refuses and kindly reassures her instead. “My darlin’,” he says. “You’ll be the only Dickinson they talk about in 200 years.” Soundtracked to Billie Eilish, the scene is equal parts haunting and glamorous, morbid and lovely—and it works in establishing the surreal eccentricity of the series while also delivering a memorable, gothic, and strangely sexy tableau. — S.L.

steve schofield / amazon

Fleabag: The shattering of the trophy

Phoebe Waller-Bridges’s sharp punchlines and insights about the soul are easy enough to admire. What’s trickier and arguably more important is her aesthetic of surprise. Throughout her masterpiece comedy, Waller-Bridges’s writing and direction makes like the fox that torments the Hot Priest: stalking, teasing, lulling, and pouncing. The funniest installment saw the chaotic Fleabag cater the corporate function of her ultra-orderly sister, Claire. When Waller-Bridge’s character was warned not to play with a trophy worth thousands of pounds, the audience knew that they’d been introduced to a version of Chekhov's Gun. What they didn’t know was that the bang would be within seconds: Fleabag dropped the award, shattering it, before even being able to bring it to eye level. I moaned “no” for a full minute afterward as Fleabag’s predictably unpredictable coverup plan began to unfold. — Spencer Kornhaber

hbo

Game of Thrones: Jaime knights Brienne of Tarth