A failsafe chicken-tortilla soup with chile-marinated thighs and home-toasted corn tortilla strips; “skillet pasta,” Stevens’s term for the weeknight dinners Italians make by sauteeing onions and vegetables, adding cooked pasta, tossing over heat to blend flavors, and serving the dish straight from the pan; easy fried-egg sandwiches with cheddar, harissa, and bacon—these and many more are examples of an accessible book anchored in common sense. A busy friend recently took up cooking both as a way to unwind and to feed his modestly adventurous 15-year-old son, who more than excitement or novelty needs dinner on the table. My friend’s birthday is coming up; I know what to send with the card.

Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking, Toni Tipton-Martin

potter

The lavish recipe book Jubilee has something most lavish recipe books do not: a backbone of deep scholarship and a field of reference that spans regions and centuries. No writer could be better suited to the task. Toni Tipton-Martin is the author of The Jemima Code, an illustrated and descriptive bibliography that documents her decades of research and intrepid collecting of texts by and about African American cooks.

In Jubilee, Tipton-Martin concentrates particularly on the black bourgeoisie, the milieu of her upper-middle-class Los Angeles childhood. But we see several centuries of prominent cooks, mostly women, as well, through their lives and their food. By the end the reader may view as friends the midcentury Ebony food editor Freda DeKnight, the Oklahoma caterer Cleora Butler, and the matchless Vertamae Grosvenor, whose Vibration Cooking still makes for tangy, trenchant reading. You’ll find pages for chicken pot pie, oyster loaf, catfish etouffee, and many kinds of gumbo. Some recipes are usefully accompanied by their historical source material—say, George Washington Carver’s sweet potato biscuits.

The book is well worth reading for the canvas Tipton-Martin creates—part of the reason it took years to write the book, she told me last year, was her insistence that the stylists and photographers be African American—as well as for stories like that of an enslaved cook named Aunt Marthy, who baked crackers at midnight with her owner’s permission, sold them, and saved up to buy her own children’s freedom. “Baking mattered,” the author concludes. She shows us that cooking does too.

Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter, Daniel Humm

10 speed

“I’m looking for a mind at work,” one of the Schuyler sisters sings in Hamilton. That’s what you’ll see in the oversized, copiously illustrated Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter, a compilation of two volumes of the chef Daniel Humm’s notes on the creative process. This “The Revised and Unlimited Edition” assembles two previous volumes of recipes and memoir; together they constitute a portrait of the artist as a young chef. For anyone hoping to scale anything like the heights that Humm has—he’s the ambitious winner of three Michelin stars, four New York Times stars, and numerous James Beard Foundation awards—the amount of hard work involved will be illuminating.