The Golden Globes kicked off a two-month march into trophy season this morning, announcing the contenders for its film and television awards and anointing films including The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joker, and Marriage Story as presumed favorites for the upcoming Oscar race. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a small and inscrutable group that has supremely outsized importance in the movie business for one out of every 12 months, tends to nominate films that are also on their way to Academy Awards success. By that yardstick, Netflix is due for a big year as it strives to establish legitimacy as a prestige powerhouse, while conversations about the lack of racial and gender diversity among the major players will likely rear up again in the coming weeks.

Netflix has three significant releases—The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes—in contention this year, while most large Hollywood studios have only one. The Globes’ list reflects that disparity. On the cinema side, Netflix netted 17 nominations, far more than the runner-up (Sony, with eight); meanwhile, traditional trophy magnets such as Focus Features and Fox Searchlight could scrounge up only a couple of nominations apiece. With 2018’s Roma, the streaming studio came close to collecting its first Best Picture trophy, only a few years after it released its first original film. Its alliances with respected directors such as Martin Scorsese and Noah Baumbach might help it reach that milestone this year, despite tensions over the company’s limited approach to theatrical releases.