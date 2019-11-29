Amid the family’s attempts to distract from their own culpability, though, an unexpected star emerges: Harlan’s young Latina nurse, Marta Cabrera. Played with ingenuity and verve by Ana de Armas, Marta is introduced as the quiet, hard-working daughter of an undocumented woman (Marlene Forte).The surviving Thrombeys most often regard her with curiosity and a dose of pity, their sentiments bolstered only slightly by the fact that they knew Harlan had been tremendously fond of her. As Knives Out unravels the mystery of Harlan’s death, Marta’s role is constantly in flux. When audiences first meet her, she seems like a shaken bystander. Later, it appears that she killed Harlan after accidentally mixing up his medications and giving him a lethal dose of morphine. Even so, Knives Out maintains her status as a sympathetic character: It was Harlan who insisted that Marta not call an ambulance after realizing her ostensible error, and Harlan who concocted an elaborate scheme to cover up the mistake and protect her.

Harlan’s affection for Marta, the only character who treated him like a human being rather than a walking ATM, is the one constant in Knives Out, a film that revels in its ability to change directions and surprise viewers. The relationship between the two is never depicted as untoward, but when a reading of Harlan’s will broadcasts that he’s left his $60 million fortune entirely to Marta, the family erupts in shock and anger. Despite not yet knowing that Marta believes herself to be Harlan’s killer, they unite in tormenting the young woman. Walt skulks to Marta’s family’s home and towers above her as he makes veiled threats about her mother’s undocumented status. It’s the clearest crystallization of the film’s message about the vulnerability engendered by the U.S. immigration system: Regardless of their own misdeeds, the Thrombeys are able to wield the apparatus of the entire federal government against Marta’s mother. Though Marta is later proven to be completely innocent, she spends much of the film fearing that her exoneration alone wouldn’t be enough to guarantee her family’s safety—from the authorities or from the Thrombeys.

Marta’s mother and sister don’t exist solely to raise the stakes of the young nurse’s involvement in Harlan’s death or her plans for the inheritance. Knives Out grants viewers quieter, less plot-driven moments with the three women, who are depicted engaging in mundane activities such as listening to true-crime podcasts. The Cabreras are protective of one another even before the specter of deportation is formally introduced, in contrast to the selfish Thrombeys. Marta in particular is portrayed as a deeply moral person. In one pivotal scene, for example, she uses her nursing skills to resuscitate a character who’d planned to turn her in. It’s a tense moment, and Johnson dramatizes Marta’s decision to sacrifice her future freedom to save the woman’s life. Marta does have moments of frustration, and she’s dishonest with Blanc and the other detectives when they first interview her. These detours from integrity are brief, though, and explained in the final act.