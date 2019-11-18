The service debuted to 10 million subscribers, according to the company, even with initial technical problems. Despite the relative paucity of new programming on the site—one of the other original shows centers on the Toy Story 4 character Forky and has five-minute-long episodes—the nostalgia factor helped lure people in. Viewed alongside the database of animated classics, Marvel movies, and Star Wars material that the studio is offering, The Mandalorian makes sense: It’s a nerdy throwback that’s happy to exist on the margins of a bigger world.

Filling in the gaps of Star Wars’ wider universe, it seems, will be the purpose of the blockbuster original programming on Disney+. The other announced Star Wars shows include one that will feature Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, depicting his life in the years between the original and prequel trilogies. Another will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a character from the spin-off film Rogue One who worked as an operative in the heroic Rebel Alliance. The Marvel shows will similarly spotlight supporting characters from the cinematic universe such as Loki, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and the Falcon, before introducing new comic-book characters such as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel, has insisted that those shows will matter to the wider movie universe, knocking down the barriers between television and cinema for his colossal connected diegesis. But it’s likely those crossovers will provide only background information for devoted completionist fans. Marvel movies have always been designed so that casual viewers can understand the nuts and bolts of the plot without worrying about everything the Winter Soldier or Hawkeye has been up to.

Star Wars is an even bigger sandbox to play in, and Episode 2 of The Mandalorian had fun dredging up minutiae from Lucas’s original trilogy. Coming in at a slender 33 minutes, it embraced the humor of its protagonist’s anonymous persona rather than using it to build suspense. “Chapter Two” saw the Mandalorian get battered by villainous rivals and huge desert fauna; it also reintroduced the impish Jawas (small, hooded scavengers who play a supporting role in the original Star Wars) as bugbears who torment our stoic hero.

The episode reminded me of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a stunning 2003 series developed by the animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (known for creating shows such as Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack). The Clone Wars, which aired on Cartoon Network, similarly existed between two installments of the cinematic series, and relied on spectacular, dialogue-light action sequences that told stories with little unnecessary exposition. The Mandalorian’s face-off against a horde of Jawas or a hairy desert beast (with the assistance of his alien quarry, who possesses some modicum of Jedi power) had more pure, joyful energy than the dreary first episode.