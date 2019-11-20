Given that dark context, how does Kesha think back on her breakout phase? She studiously avoided mentioning Gottwald directly, because she’s no longer discussing the saga in public. But her answer did hint at a complicated reality. “In most parts of my life, I’ve had beautiful moments,” she said. “There were exhausting moments. There were moments that I quite frankly hated.” As for her old hits, she said, “there are some songs that are not my favorite to play. But I don’t want to get into that, because I don’t want to ruin a joyous song for someone else. I know that a lot of fans might have a connection to a song that isn’t my favorite memory of making it.”

For a while now, understandably, it has seemed that Kesha was leaving behind the carefree sound of her early career. Her first album since Warrior, 2017’s Rainbow, marked a rootsy sonic reset in which the Gottwald conflict loomed, unnamed but obvious. In the ballad “Praying,” she showed off her underrated belting ability while serving up a #MeToo-era statement of overcoming. “After everything you’ve done,” she sang, “I can thank you for how strong I have become.” There were raucous songs, too, but they channeled rock and roll’s defiance rather than EDM’s escapism. “I felt like Rainbow was a time and place to address some more serious things,” she told me.

Yet for High Road, Kesha’s raging again—in the hedonistic rather than anguished sense of the word. The lead single, “Raising Hell,” crosses gospel uplift with New Orleans bounce as she yowls, “I’m all fucked up in my Sunday best / No walk of shame ’cause I love this dress.” Other forthcoming bangers address such topics as getting drunk, getting high, losing your phone before calling an Uber, and forgetting how to spell your own name. “I’m at a place in my life where I’m really okay with how much I love pop music,” she told me. “I’m really okay if people think I’m a cheesy bitch—because part of me is.”

Fans may cheer the return of this playful version of Kesha. But they may also worry about its sincerity. After High Road’s January 2020 release, she’ll reportedly be one album away from fulfilling the requirements of her original contract with Gottwald’s production company—the contract that fans’ #FreeKesha campaign has tried to nullify. According to a New York Times story around the time of Rainbow’s release, Gottwald works “in an approval capacity, but not hands-on,” with regards to Kesha’s new material and is likely entitled to a cut of her publishing revenues. It would thus seem possible that her return to brash pop is happening out of expedience, or even under duress.

Such fears have faded for me, though, since listening to the six tracks her team made available from High Road. It’s impossible to know for sure, but Kesha sounds like she’s making the music she wants to make. Her new songs are not autopilot retreads of her early successes. They’re pretty dazzling examples of synthesis: The naturalistic singing of Rainbow meets the sneers of 2010’s Animal, with crassly funny lyrics that really only she could write. The struggle she’s focusing on isn’t about what happened in the past, or even what’s facing her now. It’s how to thrive regardless. “I don’t have to live in being a tragedy, or being a party girl,” she said. “I can be all of the things.” Or, as she drawls in “My Own Dance”: “Don’t circumcise my circumstance.”