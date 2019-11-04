The third episode of HBO’s Watchmen, Damon Lindelof’s drama that sequelizes the events of the graphic novel, produced a modern update of this chapter. There was a funeral, for Judd Crawford (Don Johnson), the Tulsa police chief found hanged at the end of the season premiere. There were the assembled mourners questioning his heroism, among them Angela (Regina King), a.k.a. Sister Night, still reeling after finding a white-supremacist outfit hidden inside Judd’s closet in Episode 2. And there was a take on Rorschach’s joke, this time delivered by Laurie Blake (a steely, playful Jean Smart), an FBI agent tasked with investigating Judd’s death. Laurie is a new face on the show, but she’s a familiar one to the comic’s fans, having masqueraded as the costumed hero Silk Spectre in the graphic novel.

Though the first two episodes included plenty of nods to their source material, last night’s installment dove more deeply into the series’ past. Laurie is the first character from the graphic novel to be grafted directly onto the show—and unlike Jeremy Irons’s mysterious manor-dweller (revealed to be Veidt later in the hour), her past as part of Watchmen’s mythology is thoroughly explored. Her apartment features a large pop-art piece of Doctor Manhattan, Nite Owl, Ozymandias, and herself—a painting the camera lingers on, calling attention to her past. She keeps an owl as a pet (a reference to Dan), a copy of an Esquire cover of herself with Doctor Manhattan, and a blue sex toy, all clues to the life she used to lead. Petey (Dustin Ingram), the FBI agent who tags along with Laurie to Tulsa, is a former historian who knows her entire history as a hero. Laurie even glibly offers to give him an autograph.

But these aren’t just Easter eggs designed to appeal to fan nostalgia; they’re the show’s way of underlining its comic-book past, of highlighting the symmetry between its current story and the one that came decades earlier. Watchmen observed, through the older Laurie last night, not only how history inevitably repeats itself, but also how characters have to grapple with the complex humanity—or inhumanity—of heroism. The Comedian’s actions were intensely interrogated by those who survived him, and now on the show, the same is happening to Judd.

Indeed, everything old is new again. In the comic, Laurie was the key to convincing Doctor Manhattan of humanity’s worth: The revelation that the Comedian was her father proved to him the miracle of life. Now Laurie’s become somewhat of the new Comedian. She’s a jaded former costumed hero working for the government and condemning vigilantes. She’s followed in her father’s footsteps, taking both his last name (she was Laurie Juspeczyk in the novel) and his dark sense of humor.