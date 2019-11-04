HBO Max won’t be doing that. Though the WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey has ruffled feathers since taking charge of the company after AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, in many senses he’s sticking to tradition. On October 29, he rolled out the details of HBO Max in an hours-long presentation, a year after taking control of the company and demanding that executives dramatically step up the number of shows being produced. Yes, HBO Max will not carry the same prestige sheen as its forebear, ordering original series such as a sequel to Gossip Girl and a fresh take on the DC Comics hero Green Lantern. But those new shows, and many others, will come out weekly and try to build up buzz the old-fashioned way.

They aren’t the only ones. Apple TV+, which launched on November 1, splashily dropped three episodes for big programs like The Morning Show and See on day one, but the tech giant is otherwise mostly releasing new shows week to week. Disney+, which goes live on November 12, will do the same, pushing out episodes of its glitzy new Star Wars show The Mandalorian one at a time. This is partly out of necessity—some of these new services don’t have the deep bench of new shows that Netflix does, and so spreading its original programming out will give subscribers more reason to keep paying up.

A healthy archive, which everyone but Apple boasts, can help supplement that dearth of original content. Disney+ isn’t just selling itself on The Mandalorian; it also has a trove of Disney animated classics, Marvel movies, and National Geographic documentaries, presented with the whole family in mind for $7 a month. Likewise, HBO Max will be overflowing with items from WarnerMedia’s past. On top of HBO classics such as The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Sex and the City, the Warner brand also includes shows like The Big Bang Theory and Friends, the prestigious Studio Ghibli collection, and the many cinematic iterations of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman over the years.

Unlike Disney and Apple, HBO is coming with a heftier price tag: $15 a month, more than Netflix (which bills $13 for its standard package) and much more than Disney+ or Apple TV+ (which is $5 a month). The calculation for Stankey is an easy one: $15 a month is what an online subscription to HBO costs now, and why wouldn’t those customers stick around at the same price for an even deeper library of content? Along with existing hit HBO properties like Succession, the network is looking to plumb its past wherever possible, rapidly ordering a spinoff of Game of Thrones to series (though sequels and reboots were never part of the HBO Emmy juggernaut brand).

“Twice the content for the same price? I’ve had much more difficult marketing propositions to sell in the market than that,” Stankey told CNBC. “I have a great deal of confidence that there is probably people who look at that and say there’s enough in there for me that I probably want to get into that.” He’s likely right—by porting over HBO’s existing subscribers, the company will have enough of a base to gain a foothold in a busy streaming market. The question then becomes whether its more conservative release strategy will stick.