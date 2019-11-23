Baig isn’t the first auteur to frame a Muslim story in terms of cultural or intergenerational divides. In a June interview with Deadline, the comedian Ramy Yousseff said his loosely autobiographical Hulu series was “not a first-generation story where you’re watching a kid try to separate themselves from their culture and their parents and erase it. You’re actually watching someone who has a lot of respect for the faith and the tradition, and … is more trying to figure out his place within it, and how he can stay there, while being pulled by his desires and being tested.”

Both Hala and Ramy show their leads attempting to hold onto their faith in ways that feel organic to them. Other stories have taken different approaches: After making “Religion,” a 2017 episode of Master of None in which the young version of his character eats bacon for the first time, Ansari told Vulture, “As a kid, your religion is just doing whatever your parents picked up … I remember learning about religions in school and being like, ‘Well, why?’ … I didn’t want to be doing it just because my parents did it.” The filmmaker Nijla Mu’min’s stellar 2018 coming-of-age story, Jinn, offers an entirely different lens, focusing instead on how a mother’s midlife conversion affects her teen daughter.

Whatever decisions their protagonists make in the end, many Muslim works are framed—by the viewing public and media, if not also by their creators—primarily as explorations of faith and cultural allegiance. And though the naturalistic drama spends much of its runtime exploring such tensions, Hala’s most poignant moments don’t revolve around the girl’s more pointed rebellions, including her brief rejection of her hijab. The film is affecting in a quieter realm: its depiction of Hala’s relationship with her parents, especially her mother, Eram (played by Purbi Joshi).



For viewers who’ve seen other stories featuring immigrant—and especially Muslim—parents, Hala’s mother and father might fall into a recognizable pattern. Early on, Baig establishes both as conservative and often overbearing. The girl’s mother chastises Hala for missing morning prayers and for hanging around a skatepark because boys are present. She appears to be strict not because she understands the risks her daughter might encounter, but rather because overprotectiveness is a cultural hallmark. Some viewers might understandably balk at these tropes that pervade early scenes. But the film’s ultimate goal is to show how, even if Hala doesn’t actually resolve any of her inner struggles, she at least comes to empathize with her parents on a deeper level.

Hala achieves this in part by revealing familial rifts that allow the teen to see her parents more fully as human beings. Though Hala gets along more easily with her father, Zahid (Azad Khan), a revelation about him midway through the film nudges the girl closer to her mother. This shift doesn’t happen quickly, but through understated scenes like the one in which Eram brushes Hala’s hair and begins to admit the trepidation she felt before marriage. Baig lights these moments warmly, sometimes gently obscuring Eram’s and Hala’s faces as they speak. “It was a very difficult time for us. We had so many dreams,” Eram says in Urdu of leaving Pakistan with her husband. “We thought, by coming to America, we could start over. And then we could change our lives.” Hala responds in English: “Did you … change your lives?” Eram dodges the question, instead telling her daughter that her hair’s finished. The camera pulls back, too, as if afraid to intrude. Neither character is immediately comfortable yet sharing too much of herself, but a profound connection has been made.