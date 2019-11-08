This anxiety of being watched makes sense, given her past as a model and backup dancer, her current fame, and the simple fact of her race and gender. When she began dating the actor Robert Pattinson in 2014, she was subjected to racist comments from his fans. When they broke up in 2017, the gossip press scrutinized and tittered as it always does. The need to project public strength while also nourishing private vulnerability feeds the beautiful conflict of Magdalene, her first release in four years. In one recent video, for “Home With You,” she moves from hazy and chic clubbing scenes to, eventually, a lush forest. Dressed in white, sporting an eyepatch, she fishes a little girl from a well. But, it’s revealed, an eyeball peers from Twigs’s belly button. Does it represent the inescapable gaze? Or her own fiercely protected point of view?

The acclaimed EPs and full-length album that she released from 2012 until 2015 were often tagged as alt-R&B, a label that she argued was more related to her race than her sound. If Magdalene gets classified in the same way, it’ll confirm for many listeners that “R&B” simply means “black person who sings.” Exactly one song, the thumping “Holy Terrain,” featuring Future, comes close to that genre’s conventions. The rest of the nine-track album pushes to new extremities of silence, slowness, and experimentalism. Avant-pop touchstones—Björk, Radiohead, Kate Bush, Frank Ocean—make somewhat apt comparisons. But no one really sounds like Twigs.

Accordingly, Magdalene must make an effort to pull listeners into its world—or, as it more precisely feels, its netherworld. On the hypnotic first song, “Thousand Eyes,” Twigs repeats a circular melody reminiscent of Gregorian chants over chords that step, inexorably, downward. Industrial clanging produces echoes that become instrumentlike elements of their own: The shadows in this cavern seem to be alive. “If I walk out the door, it starts our last goodbye,” goes her refrain, which doubles and triples up in rounds. “If you don’t pull me back, it wakes a thousand eyes.” It’s a breakup conversation made gothic—as usual for her—by the threat of surveillance.

Things only get creepier and more cry-worthy on “Home With You.” At the start, Twigs speaks through some effect that makes her sound like Pennywise the clown. Digital whips crack arrhythmically in a way that resembles Aphex Twins’ nightmarish “Omgyjya-Switch7” (certainly a touchstone for the co-producer Nicolas Jaar, who is known both for experimental soundscapes and techno head rushes). But eventually the ruckus turns into a show tune, with Twigs delivering her most pining cries alongside shrieking clarinet. “I didn’t know that you were lonely,” she sings. “If you’d have just told me, I’d be home with you.” It’s a heavy sentiment made heavier by injecting direct, unavoidable emotion into a song that initially seemed a puzzle.