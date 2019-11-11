Fans had been speculating that the surprise performer would be Frank Ocean, which would have been a big deal because it’s basically a surprise anytime Ocean performs anywhere in public. Now one of the most enigmatic and acclaimed artists of his generation, Ocean was introduced to the public in the early 2010s as simply a pretty-voiced singer in the Odd Future crew. It’s been two years since he played a proper concert, but lately Ocean has entered a renewed period of activity by releasing new songs and holding (controversial) nightclub shindigs. Camp Flog Gnaw would be as good a place as any for Ocean to return to headlining festivals, like a pop star is supposed to.

Drake is a considerably more available entertainer than the reclusive Ocean. For the rapper to bound onstage thus not only disappointed Ocean’s famously ravenous fans, but also set up a clash of tastes. Tyler and Flog Gnaw’s brand is colorful and punkish and opposed to all things serious. Drake’s is chilly and commercial and calculated. He has charted 205 songs in the Hot 100—more than any other solo artist ever. For some Flog Gnaw attendees surely, Drake showing up was the equivalent of a popular jock crashing the art geeks’ party and demanding to take over the aux cord to put on Maroon 5.

Taste hierarchies and schemas of coolness are, however, not very logical things. Tyler’s fans may have balked, but Tyler himself is obviously a Drake fan. In 2012, the two rappers took selfies backstage at an Ocean show. In recent months, Tyler was playfully hitting on Drake online. Tyler’s swaggering but confessional music and his lifestyle-as-brand empire owes Drake a debt, in fact. It’s not like the Flog Gnaw is exactly underground either. Other performers this year, such as DaBaby and Juice WRLD, are radio powerhouses—and would love to enjoy Drake’s longevity.

On Twitter today, Tyler chided his fans: “YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH.” But he also understood why some were annoyed to see Drake: “I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW.”

Who cares, a Drake defender might ask, if a subculture of people who wear checkered jumpsuits and bucket hats rejected him? He still has his Grammys and his house in Hidden Hills. What’s potentially damaging isn’t the booing itself, but its virality and the narrative it creates. The prospect of oversaturation and the fear of a shark-jumping moment would loom for anyone after a decade of cultural conquest. If Drake’s career has thus far defied the rule that what goes up must come down, a very public rejection might be just the thing to upend the years-long balancing act he’s performed.

Then again, Drake exists for moments like this. His entire career has been defined by spasms of public mockery—for being “soft,” for using ghostwriters, for being curved by Rihanna, and on and on. Each scandal just ends up motivating him to innovate catchy new spectacles of pettiness and dominance. In his music he insists he’s the greatest there ever was. In his public battles and setbacks, however, he’s constantly being reminded of how many people don’t buy it. He walked off last night so as to walk on again, no doubt.

