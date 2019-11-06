Which brings me to the rape joke in the final third of X. This section, as is typical in Sloss’s shows, is what you might call the “serious part.” In his words, if you buy a ticket to watch his comedy you get 70 to 75 minutes of jokes “and then I do a sad 15-minute TED talk.” He does this, he explains, because “it does feel disingenuous to not talk about things that are on my mind.” And what’s been on his mind recently is sexual assault, both as a phenomenon looming over the culture like a mephitic cloud, and as a very real blight on the lives of people he knows and cares about.

In Sloss’s routine, the rape jokes come not directly from him, but from a woman he’s friends with. By Sloss’s account, she went out with him and two of his other friends one night while Sloss was touring. The next day, at breakfast, the woman told Sloss that one of the men they’d been out with, someone he’d known for eight years, had raped her. “Did you say no?” Sloss asked her. “She said, ‘Yeah,’” he tells the audience. “‘More times than the 2 Unlimited song.’”

This was, Sloss recognized even in his shock and fury in that moment, “a stunning joke.” And it worked because both the woman who was telling it and the person she was telling it to could recognize its intention—to refuse to let an ugly and traumatic event “have an all-consuming power” over either of them. In his telling, Sloss asked his friend if he could tell her story onstage. “Yes,” she told him. “But when has my permission ever been needed for anything?” Every time he recounts one of her jokes in X, he grimaces afterwards and lets his body crumple slightly, as if he’s in physical pain, underlining how uncomfortable the jokes made him, and how uncomfortable they should make us, even as we’re laughing at them.

Over the last decade, the rape joke has become the third rail of comedy. On one side of the debate are people, predominantly comedians, who insist that nothing is too dark to be repurposed into a routine. On the other are those who counter that sexual assault isn’t funny, period. The conflict crested in 2012, when the comedian Daniel Tosh, during a routine at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, was heckled by a woman who objected to the idea that rape jokes might be funny. Tosh bristled at the challenge. “Wouldn’t it be funny,” he reportedly asked the audience, “if that girl got raped by, like, five guys right now?” As responses go, it wasn’t the sharpest verbal epée in the armory. As a hypothetical, it launched a flood of thinkpieces that seemed to last for years. Tosh was excoriated by some of his peers. He was vigorously defended by others, including Louis C.K., who hadn’t yet been publicly accused of—or admitted to—masturbating in front of women without their consent.

Tosh’s defenders used the same arguments that tend to be dispatched whenever a high-profile comedian says something offensive: Comedy is provocative; comedy comes from pushing boundaries; comedians have to be free not only to go up to the line, but also to occasionally go over it. In September, when Saturday Night Live hired a comedian named Shane Gillis only to fire him after news surfaced that he’d made flagrantly racist jokes on his podcast in 2018, Gillis’s mealy-mouthed self-defense was that comedy “requires risk,” as though he’d been fearlessly treading new ground instead of rehashing the tired ethnic stereotypes that Bernard Manning spun into bigoted gold in the 1970s.