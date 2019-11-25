Read: How ‘The Crown,’ and its clothes, transform power

It’s an odd pivot for the Netflix drama created by Peter Morgan, who ushered in the modern subgenre of Elizabethan pop culture. (Along with The Crown, he wrote the film The Queen and the play The Audience, which inspired the series.) The first two seasons of The Crown showed the limitations of Elizabeth’s role, but at the same time emphasized her intelligence and her emotional burdens. She admonished prime ministers, held her own against detractors, and used her status to dazzle diplomats and manage the feelings of her husband and her sister. This balance made for a well-rounded, deeply satisfying drama. Even when the series examined others in the royal family, the episodes would still be about the way they affected the Queen.

The third season, though, seems afraid to sympathize with her or antagonize her, and so it treats her apathetically, at a remove. Yes, the sovereign should remain politically neutral while maintaining a posh, buttoned-up image—and Colman does a fine job of capturing Elizabeth’s steely resolve against interfering in any drama—but the show seems to have lost interest in her as a character.

Season 3 diminishes Elizabeth and, despite being a show that’s about the human behind the crown, makes her an inscrutable cipher. In Episode 6, for instance, she berates Charles for overstepping boundaries within his duty as Prince of Wales, going so far as to tell him that “no one,” not the country nor even his family, cares what he thinks. But it’s unclear why she’s so incensed; her words don’t touch on her emotions as a mother wounded by her son. The episode barely explores her worries about Charles, making Elizabeth appear to be a stereotypically callous and uptight parent rather than a complicated, compelling character figuring out how best to parent the future king.

Perhaps illustrating those facets of Elizabeth simply isn’t The Crown’s—or Morgan’s—goal this time around. While previous chapters viewed Elizabeth through the lens of marriage, Season 3 requires an understanding of her as a mother and a woman in middle age. Rather than illuminating these aspects of Elizabeth’s character through her own eyes, however, Morgan tries to do so via the series’ primary male characters. If Charles serves as the window into royal parenting, Philip is the avatar for the show’s depiction of the royal midlife crisis: One episode frames his anxiety over aging through the historic landing on the moon. In these hours, Elizabeth does little more than look sternly upon Charles and gaze worryingly at Philip, a stark contrast from the Elizabeth of earlier seasons.

At least by casting the queen as a supporting figure in the royal family’s escalating drama, the show avoids coddling her. This way, it acknowledges her entitlement and her status as merely a figurehead of state—and in some ways, because of her curtailed role, her rare moments of vulnerability land much harder. It’s devastating to watch Colman’s face as Elizabeth learns of the coup, and it’s tough to see her realize that she’s become the scapegoat in her relatives’ schemes to break up Charles and Camilla.