Everyday Life evokes the lineage stretching from “Biko” through Toto’s “Africa,” Madonna’s Ray of Light, and Sting’s “Desert Rose”—ever-wavering between conscientious and oblivious. It also evokes, well, Coldplay. The album’s impressive centerpiece anthems are lush and tender in a way that’s only possible in an imagined universe where “corny” is not in the dictionary. Martin’s cartoon-coyote croon remains special, but what’s often more notable here is his intricately beautiful piano work. Jonny Buckland’s guitar twinkles so distinctively that it makes you wonder what the next generation of Christmas bulbs will look like. The rhythm trends lithe and meditational. When the band imports influences, they mostly have a perfuming effect, without causing any fundamental changes.

Everyday Life is in some ways a departure, though. Four years after 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams swung for the ultimate arena bash by employing disco and Beyoncé, Everyday Life provides a formal paradox: Can a double-disk album seeking to save the world be described as “understated”? Nearly half of the songs end before the three-minute mark, and many feel like mere sketches. The loose feel lets the band experiment. Two songs imitate Christian choral music: “When I Need a Friend” closes disc one with a Catholic mass, and “BrokEn” tries out hand-clapping gospel. “WOTW / POTP” sounds like a voice memo recorded on a hike. “Guns” has Martin strumming furiously and briefly in an impersonation of Bob Dylan’s protest mode. He sarcastically calls for more guns in the world. He also, for the first time in his catalogue, says “fuck.”

His agitation, as you might have guessed, is at the State of the World. Coldplay has typically trained their talents on matters of the heart, but now the focus turns outward, to war and injustice. The pivot has been made in somewhat self-aware fashion. Though Martin’s lyrics remain gauzy and universal, there are moments when Coldplay insists on breaking the listener’s trance. The most bludgeoning of them is on “Trouble in Town,” which interrupts a snow-globe swirl with a real recording of racist policing. As the audio plays, the music executes a gut-churning turn out of Radiohead’s oeuvre. The piano seems to plummet into Hell; the rest of the arrangement surges up.

As theater, that song works. As politics, it’s complicated. Here, as well as across Everyday Life, Coldplay realizes they must spotlight voices close to the problems they want to sing about, rather than simply try to address those problems with Martin’s whimper. (For an example of the issue with the latter approach, see the cringe-making lyric of “Trouble in Town” that mentions “my brother brown”). Yet it’s inescapable that the band has subsumed others’ mortal struggles for their own catharsis and entertainment. They’re inevitably flirting with white savior tropes and trauma porn, even as they do the good work of directing attention and pairing it with real-world activism.

What’s dicey is that Martin’s advocacy is not toward any particular cause, but rather toward an omnidirectional, touchy-feely empathy that reassures the singer and listener before it does anything else. Gun violence in America, bombings in Syria, and environmental crises worldwide are nearly equated, with the catchall solution being more human unity. “I could be you, you could be me,” Martin sings in “Arabesque,” a blunt-force highlight featuring the Nigerian saxophonist Femi Kuti (son of Fela) and the Belgian pop star Stromae. To close that track, Martin cries, “same fucking blood!” It’s a nice and classically pop message, but it has its dangers. Certainly it can be hijacked for ideas Martin probably opposes, like colorblindness or “all lives matter.” And by swirling together polyphonic influences with a hands-across-the-world message, the people that Coldplay’s music presumes to lift up are at risk of being reduced to a singular, suffering mass.