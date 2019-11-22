But Anthony’s late-career trajectory, from franchise cornerstone with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks to near-pariah, may speak to something else. Sports’ byword, over the past decade, has been efficiency. Long-held truisms have given way to hard data; teams’ approaches now converge around best practices. If the shift has made possible some unlikely ascents—it’s difficult to imagine Stephen Curry, for example, taking over a league that hadn’t yet accepted the three-point shot as a crucial tactic—it has also led to jarring reappraisals of players like Anthony, whose approaches have aged out of favor. There’s a melancholy aspect to Anthony’s resumed twilight; the game he spent a lifetime honing no longer works.

Anthony came into the NBA as a consummate scorer, the type of player praised throughout basketball history for an ability to get buckets regardless of scheme or matchup. In his only year at Syracuse University, he’d led his team to a national title, averaging more than 20 points in the NCAA tournament and winning Most Outstanding Player honors. He averaged 21 points per game as a rookie in Denver, during the 2003–04 campaign, and more than 20 for the next 13 years. His accolades tended toward the individual, but they were extensive. He earned All-NBA honors on six occasions. In 2012–13, he led the league in scoring.

From his preferred perch—on the wing, a step or two inside the three-point line—Anthony could put up points almost any way he liked. He had rounded shoulders, light feet, and a shutter-quick jump shot. He possessed a catalog of moves and countermoves so varied, it was hard to tell whether they were drilled or intuited on the spot: crossovers, inside-out dribbles, spins in either direction, up-and-unders, stop-and-pops. “There is nothing Carmelo can’t do on a basketball court ... He’s as gifted as he wants to be,” Anthony’s former assistant coach Phil Weber told Sports Illustrated in 2013.

But while James and Wade, Anthony’s classmates in the 2003 draft, won championships, Anthony’s teams tended to stall. The Nuggets advanced out of the first round of the playoffs just once during his time with them, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2009 conference finals. After Anthony pushed for a trade to New York in 2011, the Knicks made the playoffs three times, reached the second round once, and missed the postseason altogether his final four years with the team.

Early on, the purported culprit was Anthony’s attitude; the Denver coach George Karl characterized him as “the rebellious young talent who wants to do it his way.” Later, during a Knicks tenure that coincided with the increasing sophistication of statistical analysis, Anthony’s style of play came under the microscope. His favorite shot, the long two-pointer, was understood to be far less valuable than layups and threes, and he generated few open looks for teammates; player-efficiency rating took an unkind view. “As a scorer, he’s phenomenal,” the analytics guru Kirk Goldsberry wrote for Grantland in 2014, “but as a helpful player within an offensive system, his virtues are less apparent.”